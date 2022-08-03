- XRP price hovers above a parallel channel median line.
- Ripple price has printed a clear impulse wave up and tapered volume amidst the consoldation.
- Invalidation of the uptrend depends on $0.325 holding as support.
XRP price shows reasons to believe in an uptrend scenario targeting $0.48 in the short term. The setup could be ideal for day traders.
XRP price to the moon?
XRP price shows strength as the bulls have rallied 26% in a week. The digital remittance token now stands erected above a descending parallel channel’s median line, which can be viewed as contrarian bullish.
XRP price currently trades at $0.3586. The initial 26% rally from July 27th into the high at $$0.40 on July 30th looks like a clear impulsive wave. The volume profile tapered out considerably amidst the current profit-taking consolidation. The next wave up could target the macro invalidation level at $0.48. A break above $0.3750 would be the catalyst to promote the next 25% rally.
XRP/USDT 3-Hour Chart
Invalidation of the uptrend scenario depends on $0.3250 holding as support. If the bears breach the bullish invalidation level, the entire uptrend scenario would be void. XRP price could witness a fall targeting $0.24, resulting in a 35% decrease from the current Ripple price.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Ripple, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
