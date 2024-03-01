XRP climbs to $0.62 ahead of legal showdown: Ripple faces class action lawsuit trial soon

Funding fees bridge the difference between spot prices and prices of futures contracts of an asset by increasing liquidation risks faced by traders. A consistently high and positive funding rate implies there is a bullish sentiment among market participants and there is an expectation of a price hike. A consistently negative funding rate for an asset implies a bearish sentiment, indicating that traders expect the cryptocurrency’s price to fall and a bearish trend reversal is likely to occur.

Higher Open Interest is associated with higher liquidity and new capital inflow to the market. This is considered the equivalent of increase in efficiency and the ongoing trend continues. When Open Interest decreases, it is considered a sign of liquidation in the market, investors are leaving and the overall demand for an asset is on a decline, fueling a bearish sentiment among investors.

A daily candlestick close below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the 2024 peak, at $0.581, could invalidate the bullish thesis for the altcoin. After that, however, XRP price could find support at the 50% retracement at $0.563.

XRP price is in an uptrend that started at the beginning of February 2024. After its recent breakthrough past the $0.60 resistance, a rally to $0.64 and the November 2023 peak of $0.75 has become likely for the altcoin.

XRP price is on track to break past its yearly high of $0.64, if the positive momentum is sustained. The altcoin rallied to a local top of $0.62 on Thursday, before correcting to $0.59 on Friday.

This is the class notice for the Oakland civil class action lawsuit against Ripple that was filed long before the SEC filed its case. Summary judgment briefing will be critical for Ripple here as well.

XRP price inched closer to its 2024 high, rallying past the $0.62 level on Thursday. The altcoin was hit by a correction, however, which pulled it back down to the $0.59s early Friday.

