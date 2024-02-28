- XRP price climbed to $0.58, inching closer to $0.60 target on Wednesday.
- The SEC has requested a change to the remedies briefing deadlines in its lawsuit against Ripple.
- Ripple’s deadline to file an opposition brief could be extended to April 22, 2024.
XRP price rallied on Wednesday in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) push to delay the remedies briefing deadline in its lawsuit against the payment remittance firm.
The next key date for the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, following the delay requested by the SEC is April 22, 2024.
Also read: XRP price wipes out losses, Ripple plans blockchain roadmap reveal for 2024
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple lawsuit faces further delay
- The SEC has revealed plans to delay the remedies briefing deadlines in its lawsuit against Ripple.
- Prior to the SEC’s request, Ripple had asked for an extension of the deadline for the discovery phase, in order to prepare the documents required by the regulator.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP @SECGov has requested a change to the remedies briefing deadlines, asking that: (1) the @SECGov’s opening brief deadline be extended to March 22, 2024, (2) @Ripple’s deadline to file its opposition brief be extended to April 22, 2024, and (3)… pic.twitter.com/ZvCixNdLMm— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) February 28, 2024
- The SEC’s push for delay implies that the regulator’s opening brief deadline will be extended to March 22, 2024 while Ripple’s deadline to file its opposition brief will be extended to April 22, 2024.
- The regulator’s deadline to file a reply to Ripple’s opposition brief will be extended to May 6, 2024.
- While the SEC’s bid for delay prolongs the legal battle between the payment remittance firm and the agency, it has likely catalyzed gains in XRPLedger’s native token, XRP.
- XRP price climbed on Wednesday, inching closer to its $0.60 target.
Technical Analysis: XRP price could hit $0.60 target in its uptrend
XRP price climbed to $0.58 on Wednesday. The altcoin is rallying closer to its $0.60 target. Bitcoin price sustained above the $57,000 level on Wednesday and the SEC bid to delay the remedies brief filing in the lawsuit against Ripple. These two factors are likely catalyzing XRP price gains.
XRP price is likely to rally towards its $0.6405 target, the 2024 high for the altcoin. In its uptrend XRP price faces resistance at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the decline from the 2024 peak, at $0.6073. A successful break past this level could push XRP towards a new yearly high.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator, and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) support XRP price gains and show that the uptrend is intact.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 50% retracement at $0.5629 could invalidate the bullish thesis for XRP and send the altcoin to support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at $0.5446.
SEC vs Ripple lawsuit FAQs
Is XRP a security?
It depends on the transaction, according to a court ruling released on July 14:
For institutional investors or over-the-counter sales, XRP is a security.
For retail investors who bought the token via programmatic sales on exchanges, on-demand liquidity services and other platforms, XRP is not a security.
How does the ruling affect Ripple in its legal battle against the SEC?
The United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) accused Ripple and its executives of raising more than $1.3 billion through an unregistered asset offering of the XRP token.
While the judge ruled that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, sales of XRP tokens to institutional investors are indeed investment contracts. In this last case, Ripple did breach the US securities law and will need to keep litigating over the around $729 million it received under written contracts.
What are the implications of the ruling for the overall crypto industry?
The ruling offers a partial win for both Ripple and the SEC, depending on what one looks at.
Ripple gets a big win over the fact that programmatic sales aren’t considered securities, and this could bode well for the broader crypto sector as most of the assets eyed by the SEC’s crackdown are handled by decentralized entities that sold their tokens mostly to retail investors via exchange platforms, experts say.
Still, the ruling doesn’t help much to answer the key question of what makes a digital asset a security, so it isn’t clear yet if this lawsuit will set precedent for other open cases that affect dozens of digital assets. Topics such as which is the right degree of decentralization to avoid the “security” label or where to draw the line between institutional and programmatic sales are likely to persist.
Is the SEC stance toward crypto assets likely to change after the ruling?
The SEC has stepped up its enforcement actions toward the blockchain and digital assets industry, filing charges against platforms such as Coinbase or Binance for allegedly violating the US Securities law. The SEC claims that the majority of crypto assets are securities and thus subject to strict regulation.
While defendants can use parts of Ripple’s ruling in their favor, the SEC can also find reasons in it to keep its current strategy of regulation by enforcement.
Can the court ruling be overturned?
The court decision is a partial summary judgment. The ruling can be appealed once a final judgment is issued or if the judge allows it before then. The case is in a pretrial phase, in which both Ripple and the SEC still have the chance to settle.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price extends gains as capital inflows near all-time highs
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains northbound, a status that was invigorated by Monday reports on MicroStrategy and BlackRock. With growing optimism in the market, the risk appetite for investors is also proving elastic.
Stacks price soars 15% to a new all-time high as STX TVL peaks
Stacks (STX) price is on a tear, following on the heels of the Bitcoin price surge, which shocked markets on Monday blasting past $57,000 and blowing $100 million in short positions out of the water.
Blast gears up for February 29 mainnet launch, crosses $2 billion TVL
Blast, a project designed to support Blur with Layer 2 solutions, is close to its mainnet launch on February 29. Market participants have locked over $2 billion in crypto assets in Blast’s bridge to earn yield and Blast points.
TRON announces partnership with EVM-compatible chain for Bitcoin integration
TRON recently unveiled its roadmap for integrating with the Bitcoin blockchain. Justin Sun’s X post explains how TRON will take steps to integrate its ecosystem assets with the Bitcoin blockchain and support BTC Layer 2 solutions.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.