XRP price surpasses $0.55 in anticipation of Ripple's 2024 blockchain vision reveal

- XRP price made a comeback above $0.56 ahead of XRPLegder fireside chat at ETH Denver event.
- Ripple plans to unveil its blockchain vision roadmap for 2024 at the event.
- Ripple announced a partnership with Zoniqx to build multi-asset tokenization on the XRPLedger.
XRP price is influenced by the developments in Ripple and the updates in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit. The altcoin climbed past the $0.56 level as the XRPLedger prepares to unveil its roadmap for 2024.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple prepares to share 2024 blockchain vision roadmap
- On February 27, XRPLedger’s David Schwartz, the CTO of Ripple, is set to comment on advancement of interoperability, embracing EVM, and sharing Ripple’s 2024 blockchain vision roadmap with the community, in a fireside chat.
- The Ripple co-creator will dive into his thoughts for XRPLedger in 2024, and focus on the latest developments aimed at boosting the ledger’s functionality to support new use cases on the blockchain.
- Developers expect insights and solutions for smart contract execution and AI-Blockchain convergence on the XRPLedger, in David’s talk.
- Ripple’s 2024 roadmap has fueled anticipation among XRP holders and the altcoin wiped out its recent losses.
- The cross-border payment remittance firm announced a partnership with a Silicon-valley based firm that specializes in blockchain and AI, for multi-asset tokenization on the XRPLedger.
- The firm announced its partnership through an official tweet on X. (formerly Twitter).
Today, @zoniqxinc and Ripple are partnering to bring multi-asset tokenization onto the #XRPLedger.— RippleX @ #ETHDenver2024 (@RippleXDev) February 26, 2024
This partnership aims to revolutionize asset tokenization on the #XRPL, making it more efficient, accessible, and liquid in the digital asset market.https://t.co/OHyAMUOXA6
- The partnership will help the remittance firm tokenize assets on the XRPLedger, making it accessible and boosting liquidity for cryptocurrencies.
Technical Analysis: XRP price claws back losses
XRP price wiped out its losses from last week and the altcoin rallied past the resistance at $0.55. On Tuesday, XRP price climbed to a high of $0.56. The $0.55 level was a key resistance for XRP for over a month.
The altcoin is rallying towards its $0.60 target. In its uptrend, XRP price faces resistance at the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels of the altcoin’s decline from its 2024 peak.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator and Awesome Oscillator (AO) support XRP price gains and signal that the uptrend is intact.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the $0.54 level could invalidate the bullish thesis and the altcoin could find support at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at $0.52.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
