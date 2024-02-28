Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Ripple & Stacks – Asia Wrap 28 February

Bitcoin price extends gains as capital inflows near all-time highs
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains northbound, a status that was invigorated by Monday reports on MicroStrategy and BlackRock. With growing optimism in the market, the risk appetite for investors is also proving elastic.
XRP price rallies to $0.58 as SEC pushes for delay in Ripple lawsuit
XRP price rallied on Wednesday in response to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) push to delay the remedies briefing deadline in its lawsuit against the payment remittance firm.
The next key date for the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, following the delay requested by the SEC is April 22, 2024.
Stacks price soars 15% to a new all-time high as STX TVL peaks
Stacks (STX) price is on a tear, following on the heels of the Bitcoin price surge, which shocked markets on Monday blasting past $57,000 and blowing $100 million in short positions out of the water.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price extends gains as capital inflows near all-time highs
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains northbound, a status that was invigorated by Monday reports on MicroStrategy and BlackRock. With growing optimism in the market, the risk appetite for investors is also proving elastic.
Stacks price soars 15% to a new all-time high as STX TVL peaks
Stacks (STX) price is on a tear, following on the heels of the Bitcoin price surge, which shocked markets on Monday blasting past $57,000 and blowing $100 million in short positions out of the water.
Blast gears up for February 29 mainnet launch, crosses $2 billion TVL
Blast, a project designed to support Blur with Layer 2 solutions, is close to its mainnet launch on February 29. Market participants have locked over $2 billion in crypto assets in Blast’s bridge to earn yield and Blast points.
TRON announces partnership with EVM-compatible chain for Bitcoin integration
TRON recently unveiled its roadmap for integrating with the Bitcoin blockchain. Justin Sun’s X post explains how TRON will take steps to integrate its ecosystem assets with the Bitcoin blockchain and support BTC Layer 2 solutions.
Bitcoin: BTC likely to correct to $50,000 soon
Bitcoin price has formed a potential top signal that forecasts a sell-off. The weekly chart also points to a bearish divergence, which adds credence to the bearish outlook. Investors can expect BTC to consolidate between the $52,062 to $45,160 levels.