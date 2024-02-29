XRP price climbs to $0.58, expert uncovers court documents that claim Ripple used bots to push price higher

Share:

XRP price maintained its uptrend, trading at $0.58 on Thursday.

Crypto expert on X cites the document that states Ripple was using bots to stabilize and boost XRP price in 2015 and 2016.

Ripple is on board with SEC’s request for deadline extension in lawsuit, both sides prepare remedies-briefs.

XRP price continued its rally towards the $0.64 target on Thursday. The altcoin climbed to $0.58, sustained above key support at $0.55, maintaining its uptrend. Crypto experts uncovered court documents that allege Ripple used bots, market maker GSR Markets did as directed and likely stabilized or pushed XRP price higher in 2015 and 2016.

The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is likely to see further delay in its outcome as both parties are onboard a deadline extension, requested by the regulator.

Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple accused of using bots to manipulate XRP price

In a recent development in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, an active crypto community member on X, behind the X handle @DarkhorseDNME4 shared court documents tied to the legal battle, that allege the payment remittance firm used bots to inflate the altcoin’s price.

Crypto expert behind the X handle @WKanheman, a prominent Ripple proponent, commented on the discovery and explained that the document states the cross-border payment remittance firm directed a market maker to use bots and stabilize or boost the altcoin’s price in 2015 and 2016. This finding could influence the outcome of the lawsuit as it is an allegation of price manipulation through a market maker.

The tweet thread on X identifies GSR markets as the market maker involved in alleged XRP price manipulation.

For all those who want to know how the xrp 2t 6t bots were used and GSR was employed to sell and buy and the effects on the price, I finally found the document that explains it all. Including Brad and Chrises bots.

Apologies for the delay. https://t.co/DIEsbtn6Jq pic.twitter.com/kj4WRvbnX8 — ĐΛRKHØRSΞ™ (@DarkhorseDNME4) February 28, 2024

I make no claims about what has been said, but the doc describes the opposite of price suppression - Ripple was using bots to stabilize and boost price in 2015, '16. pic.twitter.com/ziIbPxnI0Y — WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) February 28, 2024

The SEC recently asked the court for a deadline extension in remedies-brief filing and the payment firm is onboard with it, as it offers Ripple more time to file its opposing brief to the SEC’s filing.

#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP @SECGov has requested a change to the remedies briefing deadlines, asking that: (1) the @SECGov’s opening brief deadline be extended to March 22, 2024, (2) @Ripple’s deadline to file its opposition brief be extended to April 22, 2024, and (3)… pic.twitter.com/ZvCixNdLMm — James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) February 28, 2024

Bitcoin’s price rally past $61,700 has likely catalyzed XRP price gains.

Technical Analysis: XRP price sustains uptrend driven by catalysts

XRP price sustained its rally to $0.58 and the altcoin is set to rally towards its target at $0.64 driven by catalysts in the market. Bitcoin’s rally past $61,700 on Thursday has pushed the overall crypto market capitalization higher. Further, Bitcoin’s price rally has catalyzed a bull run, as capital rotates to top altcoins in the ecosystem.

The recent lawsuit developments are likely favorable for Ripple, further catalyzing gains in XRP. XRP price is up 2.31% in the past 24 hours.

The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) support XRP price gains and suggest the uptrend is intact.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

A daily candlestick close below the 50% retracement of XRP’s decline from its 2024 high at $0.5629 could invalidate the bullish thesis for the altcoin. An interruption in Bitcoin’s uptrend could jeopardize XRP’s recent gains.

XRP price could find support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.5446.