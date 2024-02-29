XRP price climbs to $0.58, expert uncovers court documents that claim Ripple used bots to push price higher

- XRP price maintained its uptrend, trading at $0.58 on Thursday.
- Crypto expert on X cites the document that states Ripple was using bots to stabilize and boost XRP price in 2015 and 2016.
- Ripple is on board with SEC’s request for deadline extension in lawsuit, both sides prepare remedies-briefs.
XRP price continued its rally towards the $0.64 target on Thursday. The altcoin climbed to $0.58, sustained above key support at $0.55, maintaining its uptrend. Crypto experts uncovered court documents that allege Ripple used bots, market maker GSR Markets did as directed and likely stabilized or pushed XRP price higher in 2015 and 2016.
The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit is likely to see further delay in its outcome as both parties are onboard a deadline extension, requested by the regulator.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Ripple accused of using bots to manipulate XRP price
- In a recent development in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, an active crypto community member on X, behind the X handle @DarkhorseDNME4 shared court documents tied to the legal battle, that allege the payment remittance firm used bots to inflate the altcoin’s price.
- Crypto expert behind the X handle @WKanheman, a prominent Ripple proponent, commented on the discovery and explained that the document states the cross-border payment remittance firm directed a market maker to use bots and stabilize or boost the altcoin’s price in 2015 and 2016. This finding could influence the outcome of the lawsuit as it is an allegation of price manipulation through a market maker.
- The tweet thread on X identifies GSR markets as the market maker involved in alleged XRP price manipulation.
For all those who want to know how the xrp 2t 6t bots were used and GSR was employed to sell and buy and the effects on the price, I finally found the document that explains it all. Including Brad and Chrises bots.— ĐΛRKHØRSΞ™ (@DarkhorseDNME4) February 28, 2024
Apologies for the delay. https://t.co/DIEsbtn6Jq pic.twitter.com/kj4WRvbnX8
I make no claims about what has been said, but the doc describes the opposite of price suppression - Ripple was using bots to stabilize and boost price in 2015, '16. pic.twitter.com/ziIbPxnI0Y— WrathofKahneman (@WKahneman) February 28, 2024
- The SEC recently asked the court for a deadline extension in remedies-brief filing and the payment firm is onboard with it, as it offers Ripple more time to file its opposing brief to the SEC’s filing.
#XRPCommunity #SECGov v. #Ripple #XRP @SECGov has requested a change to the remedies briefing deadlines, asking that: (1) the @SECGov’s opening brief deadline be extended to March 22, 2024, (2) @Ripple’s deadline to file its opposition brief be extended to April 22, 2024, and (3)… pic.twitter.com/ZvCixNdLMm— James K. Filan (@FilanLaw) February 28, 2024
- Bitcoin’s price rally past $61,700 has likely catalyzed XRP price gains.
Technical Analysis: XRP price sustains uptrend driven by catalysts
XRP price sustained its rally to $0.58 and the altcoin is set to rally towards its target at $0.64 driven by catalysts in the market. Bitcoin’s rally past $61,700 on Thursday has pushed the overall crypto market capitalization higher. Further, Bitcoin’s price rally has catalyzed a bull run, as capital rotates to top altcoins in the ecosystem.
The recent lawsuit developments are likely favorable for Ripple, further catalyzing gains in XRP. XRP price is up 2.31% in the past 24 hours.
The Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) support XRP price gains and suggest the uptrend is intact.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the 50% retracement of XRP’s decline from its 2024 high at $0.5629 could invalidate the bullish thesis for the altcoin. An interruption in Bitcoin’s uptrend could jeopardize XRP’s recent gains.
XRP price could find support at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.5446.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
What are altcoins?
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
What are stablecoins?
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
What is Bitcoin Dominance?
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
