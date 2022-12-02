- XRP price fell by 38% in November and printed a classical bearish pattern on the monthly timeframe.
- Ripple settled the monthly auction 50% above the bear rallies' decline.
- A monthly close above $0.44 would create new countertrend possibilities.
XRP price has commenced December with the same bearish plot to bring XRP back into 2020 price territory. November's monthly settlement paints an interesting picture of what lies ahead for the digital remittance token.
XRP price bearish to a fault
XRP price fell by 38% in November, printing a monthly low of $0.3160. Throughout the month, the bulls produced several retaliation events and recovered 30% of market losses. A Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding November's trading range shows the monthly settle at $0.407, closing above the 50% Fib level.
While November's closing price is an optimistic gesture, it was still simultaneously 12% lower than the October settle at $0.464. Additionally, a shooting star pattern is displayed due to the settlement, which could spell bad times for the Ripple price. T
Classical price action techniques warrants that the last candle within a shooting star pattern can be used to project the next target. Taking the size of November's candle and projecting it from the monthly settle forecasts a 38% decline targeting $0.25.
Still, the bullish strength displayed during the late stages of November should not be overlooked XRP price does have the potential to rally 13% into October’s broken support zone near $0.44.
XRP/USDT 1-month chart
Keeping these factors in mind, The decline targeting $0.25 could take months. A monthly settle above the broken support zone at $0.44 broken could create new possibilities for an uptrend bounce, specifically targeting the November swing high at $0.51. XRP price would rise by 30% if said price action occurred.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
