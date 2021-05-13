XRP Price Prediction: Ripple struggles to break through stiff resistance

- XRP has dropped by more than 22% over the past 24 hours.
- Now, it sits between two massive demand barriers that will determine where it is heading next.
- Ripple must reclaim $1.47 as support to resume its uptrend.
XRP price seems to have suffered from the sell-off caused by Elon Musk's announcement that Tesla stopped accepting cryptocurrency payments.
XRP price struggles to recover
XRP price slid by more than 22% over the past 24 hours to hit a low of $1.20. Buyers seem to have quickly scooped up more tokens at a discount.
The spike in buy orders was able to keep falling prices at bay, pushing Ripple to tag the lower boundary of the supply zone that ranges from $1.372 to $1.477. This resistance barrier appears to have rejected the upward pressure, which could result in a downswing toward the subsequent demand barrier that stretches from $0.941 to $1.156.
Although XRP price has set up lower highs and lower lows since May 4, the bulls can kick-start an upswing from this interest area.
In that case, XRP price might rise toward $1.465, $1.653 or even $1.769.
XRP/USDT 6-hour chart
Nonetheless, a breakdown of the $0.941 support level will signal overwhelming selling pressure and the start of a new downtrend. Under these dire circumstances, investors could see XRP price drop by 6% to tag the swing low created during the crash on April 23 at $0.886.
