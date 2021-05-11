- XRP price fails to rally above the breakout high of May 6 at $1.76.
- Ripple has lagged other cryptocurrencies raising questions over the durability of the rally.
- Ichimoku cloud provides support on the daily chart.
XRP price was dealt a blow yesterday. As a result, the outlook has turned neutral and elevates the importance of a bullish news roll for the ongoing legal case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
XRP price missing the FOMO effect in May
Yesterday, XRP price failed to conquer the cup-with-handle breakout high of $1.76 and undercut the handle low at $1.31, voiding the pattern and prompting a reconsideration of the bullish outlook for the remittance token. Moreover, it raises the probability of a more complex bottoming process taking control of Ripple.
Moving forward, it is imperative to consider the Ichimoku cloud ranging from $1.32 to $1.18 for downside support, an area that halted yesterday’s notable decline. Adding to the value of the range is the intersection with the 50-day simple moving average at $1.17. Any failure at that level will introduce a test of the psychologically important $1.00 and potentially the April low at $0.87.
XRP/USD daily chart
A bullish scenario begins with a daily close above $1.76. If successful, XRP price could test the April 14 high at $1.96.
All eyes will be focused on the psychologically important $2.00 and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 2018-2020 decline at $2.08.
It will take serious commitment and emotion to overcome the $2.00 price area, but if successful, speculators can look to the 78.6% retracement of the 2018-2020 decline at $2.61 as the next significant resistance.
Unlike other cryptocurrencies, Ripple is challenged by the overhang of an SEC case that could sway XRP price in an instant. Understandably, the altcoin has not accomplished much since the 32% gain on April 26, and it is conceivable that an indecisive pattern will persist in the days or weeks ahead.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
