XRP Price Prediction: Ripple takes out support, awaits foothold to swing higher

- XRP price crashed nearly 20% as the market slipped into a momentary downswing on Monday.
- This downswing sliced through the immediate demand barrier and could test the 200 SMA at $1.16.
- A decisive close below $0.941 will invalidate the bullish outlook.
XRP price was among many altcoins that crashed as Bitcoin price shed roughly 9% on Monday. While Ripple seems to be recovering, there could be another leg down before the markets start to recover.
XRP price at a pivotal point
On the 4-hour chart, XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier’s lower trend line at $1.372 and is currently under the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.420. A rejection at this point that leads to a decisive close below $1.372 will trigger a sell sign from the SuperTrend indicator.
If this were to happen, investors could expect the remittance token to head toward the next demand zone that extends from $$0.941 to $1.156. Interestingly, the 200 SMA coincides with the upper boundary of this support area.
Therefore, it is likely that a bounce for XRP price will arise after testing this critical level. After tagging this point, Ripple bulls are likely to target $1.462, which is a 25% upswing.
Following the breach of this area, Ripple could surge an additional 12% to $1.653. This resistance barrier has prevented XRP’s upward trajectory twice over the past week.
Subsequent areas of interest include $1.769, $1.889 and $1.986.
XRP/USDT 4-hour chart
A decisive 4-hour candlestick close below the support barrier at $0.941 will invalidate the uptrend scenario mentioned above. In such a case, market participants can expect a 6% drop to $0.886.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
