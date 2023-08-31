XRP price likely to dip 7%, bullish catalyst fails to push Ripple altcoin higher

Share:

XRP got legal clarity from Judge Torres’ ruling in the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, but since the news the altcoin has wiped out all gains.

XRP whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 XRP tokens have shed their holdings over the past two months.

Ripple XRP price is tethered to 200-day EMA at $0.5251, the altcoin faces the possibility of a 7% decline.

XRP is one of the only cryptocurrencies, after Bitcoin and Ethereum, to receive legal clarity in a lawsuit ruling. Despite attaining the status of a non-security, XRP price wiped out its gains and risks a decline to support at $0.4600.

Whales have consistently shed their holdings of the token over the past two months, adding to the selling pressure on the asset.

Ripple XRP price wipes out all gains despite legal clarity

In the SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit, Judge Torres declared a partial win for the payment firm and considered XRP a “non-security.” Following Judge Torres’ ruling, Judge Failla in the recent Uniswap lawsuit referred to Bitcoin and Ethereum as commodities and not “securities”.

The legal clarity on the status of these digital assets has fueled bullish sentiment among the crypto community of holders and acted as a bullish catalyst for asset prices. However, in the case of XRP, the price gains were wiped out soon enough with developments in the lawsuit and other macroeconomic developments in the economy.

XRP price resumed its downward trend, and the asset is currently tethered to its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $0.5251.

XRP price decline supported by on-chain metric

Whale accumulation is considered a typical bullish indicator. Similarly, when whales shed their holdings of an asset, it foreshadows an upcoming correction in the asset. XRP whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 XRP tokens have consistently reduced their token holdings and redistributed them, adding to the selling pressure on the asset.

This chart from on-chain intelligence tracker Santiment shows the state of whale holdings over the past two months.

Whales holding between 100,000 and 1,000,000 XRP tokens vs price

XRP price risks 7% decline

Lockridge Okoth, a technical analyst at FXStreet, analyzed the XRP price chart and noted that the altcoin needs to break its tether to the 200-day EMA at $0.5251 to make the next move. Since August 18, XRP price has been in a state of consolidation, and there is a probability of dipping into the demand zone between $0.5040 and $0.4600. A decisive daily candlestick close below the mean threshold at $0.4800 strengthens the downward trend of the asset, and XRP risks a drop to $0.4191.

XRP/USDT one-day price chart on Binance

If XRP price breaches the 50 and 100-day EMAs at $0.5813 and $0.5646, a sustained uptrend to the $0.6840 level is likely.