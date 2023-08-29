- Ripple counsel prepares for the SEC’s appeal against the ruling, with the Howey Test and former SEC official William Hinman’s speech in focus.
- XRP has a historic trend of closing September at a loss.
- XRP price climbs above the $0.50 psychological barrier, unable to start a decisive uptrend.
XRP price tried to recover after breaking past the $0.50 hurdle. The two key catalysts likely influencing the altcoin’s price: The Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit and upcoming appeal-related developments, as well as XRP’s historic trend of negative monthly returns in September.
Ripple attorneys are preparing to tackle the SEC’s interlocutory appeal against Judge Torres’ ruling. Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shifted focus to former SEC official William Hinman’s speech and the Howey Test’s application to XRP.
Based on data from crypto price tracker Cryptorank.io, XRP has typically yielded losses for holders in September. This has been the case three out of five times since 2018. If history repeats itself, XRP price is at risk of decline this month.
Also read: XRP price makes comeback above $0.50 as pro-XRP lawyer urges former SEC officials’ testimony
Ripple counsel prepare for SEC appeal with Hinman speech and Howey Test in focus
The SEC is set to file its interlocutory appeal against the Ripple ruling issued by Judge Analisa Torres. The ruling was interpreted as a partial victory for Ripple in the SEC’s lawsuit, however, the regulator is set to appeal before the case heads into trial.
Pro-XRP attorney John Deaton shared key information that could support Ripple counsel’s preparedness against the SEC’s appeal. Deaton commented on a “memo” written by the SEC’s enforcement lawyers that was undisclosed to the public. Deaton stated that Judge Netburn found it important to note that authors of the memo did not recommend any action be taken against XRP token.
To be clear, I didn’t say the memo concluded XRP is not a security. The memo was found to be privileged and not disclosed so I haven’t read exactly what it says. But Judge Netburn found it important to note that the authors of the memo, who were Enforcement lawyers at the SEC,…— John E Deaton (@JohnEDeaton1) August 27, 2023
Therefore, in June of 2018, the memo did not warrant any action to be taken, declaring XRP as a security or alleging Ripple’s sale of unregistered securities. Deaton said the memo was most likely inconclusive.
XRP price historically closes September at losses
The second catalyst influencing XRP price is the likelihood of the token closing September at a loss. Between 2018 and 2022, XRP closed September at a loss three out of five times. In 2022, XRP price rallied 46.2%, against the historic trend.
With the altcoin’s price struggling to begin its upward trend, it is likely that XRP closes September by yielding losses for token holders.
XRP Monthly Returns over the years as seen on cryptorank.io
XRP price drifts at $0.52, likely headed for decline
Lockridge Okoth, a technical analyst at FXStreet, evaluated the XRP price trend and predicted a decline in the altcoin, unless it makes a decisive break past $0.57. The analyst argues that XRP price is at a risk of a drop to the range low at $0.41, unless it reverses trend.
If XRP successfully breaks past the $0.57 level, the altcoin could tag the monthly high of $0.68.
XRP/USDT one-day price chart on Binance
If selling pressure on the altcoin increases, XRP is likely to continue its downward trend and head to support below $0.41.
Ripple FAQs
What is Ripple?
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
What is XRP?
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
What is XRPL?
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
What blockchain technology does XRP use?
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
