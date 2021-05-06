- XRP price shows a solid bullish bias that has led to a 25% spike over the last 24 hours.
- Ripple retraces 7% as bulls take a breather after facing rejection at $1.76.
- A 20% upswing will push the remittance token to new yearly highs at $2.
XRP price shows a massive spike in buying pressure that has pushed it up by nearly 70% since the weekend crash on April 25.
XRP price breezes through resistance levels
On the 4-hour chart, XRP price is trading around the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $1.65 after retracing nearly 7%. This pullback results from bulls taking a break after a 15% rally in under a day.
This respite will help the buyers come back stronger and push through to the next resistance level at $1.88, 15% away from the current position. If the investors pile up their bid orders, XRP price could see it hit new yearly highs of $2.
However, market participants should note that the 2018 demand zone ranging from $1.79 to $2.14 will test bulls’ caliber. A decisive 4-hour candlestick above $2.14 will signal the start of a new uptrend that could hold the potential to tag Ripple’s all-time high at $3.31 with a pitstop at $2.75.
XRP/USD 4-hour chart
While the upswing scenario seems like a logical path that XRP price will take, a failure to push through the demand barrier will cause the remittance token to consolidate in this zone or below it.
This move could negatively impact the buyers and further invoke a sell-off.
A breakdown of the $1.51 support barrier will invalidate the bullish thesis and kick-start a downswing to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $1.31.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
