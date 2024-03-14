XRP price dips to $0.67, Ripple and SEC lead attorneys weigh in on enforcement of crypto regulation

Share:

XRP price corrected to $0.67 on Thursday as SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline approaches.

Ripple and SEC’s lead attorneys Andre Ceresney and Jorge Tenreiro dived into government enforcement in crypto in a recent panel discussion.

Crypto expert weighs in on the possibility of an XRP Exchange Traded Product.

XRP price is currently consolidating below its 2024 peak of $0.7440. On Thursday, the altcoin is trading at $0.67, ahead of a key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.

Crypto experts have commented on the likelihood of an XRP Exchange Traded Product (ETP) and a recent panel discussion between lead attorneys for Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Also read: XRP price climbs 17% weekly, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse comments whether XRP is the next Bitcoin

Daily Digest Market Movers: Attorneys of Ripple and SEC weigh in on enforcement of regulation in crypto

XRP holders are gearing up for the potentially significant remedies-related opening brief of the SEC in the Ripple lawsuit, on March 22.

The attorneys of both parties commented on regulation of crypto and its enforcement in a panel, titled “Government Enforcement in the Cryptocurrency Arena: Where Do Things Stand,” on March 12.

The panel discussion was focused on criminal enforcement in cryptocurrency, covering Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapse, fraud, conspiracy, Binance’s CZ and the exchange’s settlement with the Department of Justice, the SEC’s lawsuits against top exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken for operating as unregistered national securities exchanges, brokers, dealers, and clearing agencies, among other things.

Attorneys Andrew Ceresney and Jorge Tenreiro, representing Ripple and the SEC in the ongoing lawsuit, respectively, shared their thoughts on the “enforcement under current legislative and regulatory regimes and the evolution of cryptocurrency in the US.”

Crypto expert and head of research at UpholdInc, Dr Martin Hiesboeck shared his opinion on an XRP ETF. The expert recently tweeted on X:

We are finally seeing the fruits of increased development on $XRP since the lawsuit was settled! An XRP ETP is around the corner too. There is life in the old girl. — Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) March 12, 2024

Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally and developments in the SEC lawsuit are the two catalysts that could influence the altcoin’s price in the coming weeks.

Technical Analysis: XRP price sustains above key support, likely to correct

XRP price is currently consolidating in a narrow range between $0.65 and $0.74. The altcoin is likely to sweep support at $0.6370, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of XRP’s rally to its year-to-date peak of $0.7440.

Once the altcoin collects liquidity at this level, sustained buying pressure could push XRP price to the range high at $0.7440, so the altcoin makes progress towards the resistance at $0.80. Sidelined buyers can gear up for the altcoin’s sweep of the $0.6370 level.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 62.92. XRP is still below the oversold zone and there is room for the altcoin to climb higher. The green bars on the Awesome Oscillator support the altcoin’s potential move to resistance at $0.7440, once the altcoin sweeps support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.

XRP/USDT 1-day chart

A daily candlestick close below the $0.6370 level could invalidate the bullish thesis and XRP price can plummet to support at the psychologically important support at $0.60.