XRP price dips to $0.67, Ripple and SEC lead attorneys weigh in on enforcement of crypto regulation

- XRP price corrected to $0.67 on Thursday as SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline approaches.
- Ripple and SEC’s lead attorneys Andre Ceresney and Jorge Tenreiro dived into government enforcement in crypto in a recent panel discussion.
- Crypto expert weighs in on the possibility of an XRP Exchange Traded Product.
XRP price is currently consolidating below its 2024 peak of $0.7440. On Thursday, the altcoin is trading at $0.67, ahead of a key deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
Crypto experts have commented on the likelihood of an XRP Exchange Traded Product (ETP) and a recent panel discussion between lead attorneys for Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Also read: XRP price climbs 17% weekly, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse comments whether XRP is the next Bitcoin
Daily Digest Market Movers: Attorneys of Ripple and SEC weigh in on enforcement of regulation in crypto
- XRP holders are gearing up for the potentially significant remedies-related opening brief of the SEC in the Ripple lawsuit, on March 22.
- The attorneys of both parties commented on regulation of crypto and its enforcement in a panel, titled “Government Enforcement in the Cryptocurrency Arena: Where Do Things Stand,” on March 12.
- The panel discussion was focused on criminal enforcement in cryptocurrency, covering Samuel Bankman-Fried’s FTX exchange collapse, fraud, conspiracy, Binance’s CZ and the exchange’s settlement with the Department of Justice, the SEC’s lawsuits against top exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and Kraken for operating as unregistered national securities exchanges, brokers, dealers, and clearing agencies, among other things.
- Attorneys Andrew Ceresney and Jorge Tenreiro, representing Ripple and the SEC in the ongoing lawsuit, respectively, shared their thoughts on the “enforcement under current legislative and regulatory regimes and the evolution of cryptocurrency in the US.”
- Crypto expert and head of research at UpholdInc, Dr Martin Hiesboeck shared his opinion on an XRP ETF. The expert recently tweeted on X:
We are finally seeing the fruits of increased development on $XRP since the lawsuit was settled! An XRP ETP is around the corner too. There is life in the old girl.— Dr Martin Hiesboeck (@MHiesboeck) March 12, 2024
- Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally and developments in the SEC lawsuit are the two catalysts that could influence the altcoin’s price in the coming weeks.
Technical Analysis: XRP price sustains above key support, likely to correct
XRP price is currently consolidating in a narrow range between $0.65 and $0.74. The altcoin is likely to sweep support at $0.6370, the 50% Fibonacci retracement of XRP’s rally to its year-to-date peak of $0.7440.
Once the altcoin collects liquidity at this level, sustained buying pressure could push XRP price to the range high at $0.7440, so the altcoin makes progress towards the resistance at $0.80. Sidelined buyers can gear up for the altcoin’s sweep of the $0.6370 level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) reads 62.92. XRP is still below the oversold zone and there is room for the altcoin to climb higher. The green bars on the Awesome Oscillator support the altcoin’s potential move to resistance at $0.7440, once the altcoin sweeps support at the 50% Fibonacci retracement level.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
A daily candlestick close below the $0.6370 level could invalidate the bullish thesis and XRP price can plummet to support at the psychologically important support at $0.60.
Ripple FAQs
Ripple is a payments company that specializes in cross-border remittance. The company does this by leveraging blockchain technology. RippleNet is a network used for payments transfer created by Ripple Labs Inc. and is open to financial institutions worldwide. The company also leverages the XRP token.
XRP is the native token of the decentralized blockchain XRPLedger. The token is used by Ripple Labs to facilitate transactions on the XRPLedger, helping financial institutions transfer value in a borderless manner. XRP therefore facilitates trustless and instant payments on the XRPLedger chain, helping financial firms save on the cost of transacting worldwide.
XRPLedger is based on a distributed ledger technology and the blockchain using XRP to power transactions. The ledger is different from other blockchains as it has a built-in inflammatory protocol that helps fight spam and distributed denial-of-service (DDOS) attacks. The XRPL is maintained by a peer-to-peer network known as the global XRP Ledger community.
XRP uses the interledger standard. This is a blockchain protocol that aids payments across different networks. For instance, XRP’s blockchain can connect the ledgers of two or more banks. This effectively removes intermediaries and the need for centralization in the system. XRP acts as the native token of the XRPLedger blockchain engineered by Jed McCaleb, Arthur Britto and David Schwartz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price declines ahead of SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline, crypto expert comments on XRP ETF
XRP price corrected to $0.67 on Thursday as SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline approaches. Ripple and SEC’s lead attorneys Andre Ceresney and Jorge Tenreiro dived into government enforcement in crypto in a recent panel discussion.
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade causes a flurry of L2 restoration queries
Ethereum Dencun Upgrade went live on Wednesday, a landmark event expected to have a significant impact on transaction costs for the network’s layer 2 (L2) projects. With its, several L2 tokens have rallied, including Arbitrum (ARB) and Lido DAO (LDO), which are bother up nearly 5%.
Bitcoin price advances to $80K as BTC ETFs now manage more than half as much as Gold ETF assets
Bitcoin is making slow but steady steps north, closing in on the $80,000 target weeks ahead of the halving. As tailwinds come from new capital inflow into the BTC spot ETFs markets, it remains anybody's guess where the pioneer cryptocurrency will top out.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB loses top 10 position to AVAX
Shiba Inu price has slipped below a technical triangle, signaling a downward bias. An abrupt break in the meme season has seen AVAX reclaim its position in the top 10. Crypto.com exchange has modified its app name to promote SHIB on the Google PlayStore and the App Store.
Bitcoin: BTC contemplates an increase to $100,000, but when?
Bitcoin price set up a new all-time high of $69,210 on March 5 on the BitStamp exchange. BTC volatility seems to have dried up, leaving it consolidating above the $61,782 support level.