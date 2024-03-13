XRP price jumps 17% weekly, Ripple CEO comments on whether XRP is the next Bitcoin

- XRP price rallied 17% on the weekly timeframe and the altcoin sustained above support at $0.6886.
- Ripple CEO Brad Garlinhouse told Bloomberg Live that there is opportunity to create value in XRP.
- Garlinghouse says Ripple has worked with regulators as SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline approaches.
XRP price corrected after hitting its year-to-date peak of $0.7440. Despite its recent pullback, XRP price yielded nearly 17% weekly gains for holders ahead of the upcoming deadline in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit.
Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse commented on whether XRP can create value and how the altcoin compares to Bitcoin, in a recent interview with Bloomberg Live.
Daily Digest Market Movers: Is XRP the next Bitcoin? Brad Garlinghouse comments on XRP value creation
- Brad Garlinghouse says that Bitcoin ETF volumes have been soaring while we are due for the BTC halving. The Ripple executive says that the broader crypto market is following Bitcoin’s lead and comments on the bullishness in the ecosystem, in a recent tweet on X.
BTC ETF volumes have been soaring, we’re due for a halving and the broader crypto market is following BTC's lead (as has historically been the case). As someone who has experienced multiple cycles of “crypto is back” it’s imperative this bullishness go hand in hand with…— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 11, 2024
- In a recent interview with Bloomberg Live, Garlinghouse addressed the question whether XRP is the next Bitcoin. The executive believes that if Ripple works with the system to solve the problem (value transfer) at scale, the problem measured in trillions of dollars, then there is a lot of opportunity to create value in XRP.
- Ahead of the upcoming opening brief deadline in the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC v. Ripple lawsuit, Garlinghouse explains that Ripple has worked with regulators from the get-go.
- Commenting on the lawsuit, Garlinhouse was quoted as saying:
From the get-go, Ripple has worked with regulators. And we have worked with regulated institutions like banks, where there isn’t regulatory uncertainty. And so, we have found a part of the reason why XRP has performed well is because people realize, hey wait a minute.
- Coinbase’s opening brief in its lawsuit addressed the SEC’s authority on rule-making for crypto, this lawsuit and its outcome has a direct impact on the regulator’s allegations on Ripple.
- Coinbase CLO Paul Grewal questions the SEC’s authority on rule-making in the digital asset space, according to a series of tweets on X.
If you go back and read the SEC’s perfunctory denial, you’ll be hard pressed to find an actual reason for its inaction. This is despite the dozens of legitimate concerns we raised in our petition, including questioning the SEC's authority over the digital asset space. 2/7— paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) March 11, 2024
- The SEC v. Ripple lawsuit deadline for the regulator’s remedies-related opening brief is March 22, there is anticipation among XRP holders, as the deadline draws close.
Technical Analysis: XRP price corrects on Wednesday, eyes rally to $0.75 target
XRP price is sitting close to support at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.6886. The altcoin’s price is $0.6981, trading in a range between $0.6886 and $0.7440. Technical indicators suggest upside, the altcoin could wipe out losses with positive momentum.
The bars on the Moving Average Convergence/ Divergence (MACD) indicator and the Awesome Oscillator (AO) are flashing green, suggesting that bulls are gaining ground. The altcoin’s uptrend is intact and if bulls have their way, XRP price could make a comeback to the 2024 high of $0.7440 and target the November 2023 peak of $0.75 next.
XRP/USDT 1-day chart
In a dire case scenario, XRP price could sweep support at the key Fibonacci retracement level of 61.8% at $0.6452. A daily candlestick close below this level could result in a decline to the Fibonacci retracement of 50% at $0.6147, before the altcoin begins its recovery.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
