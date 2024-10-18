XRP trades above $0.55, confusion in appeals deadline could jeopardize SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit

XRP exchanges hands above $0.55 on Thursday, gains nearly 1%.

Market participants digest the confusion over a missed appeals deadline in SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit.

SEC spokesperson confirms that the appeal will proceed normally and the documents with legal arguments will be filed publicly soon.

Ripple (XRP) gains on Thursday as traders digest the uncertainty in the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) appeal in the lawsuit. A spokesperson from the US-based financial regulator has confirmed that the process has been followed and the relevant documents will be available publicly soon.

XRP traded at $0.5507 at the time of writing on Thursday.

Daily Digest Market Movers: SEC’s appeal to go as planned in Ripple lawsuit

The SEC made headlines early on Thursday for confusion over the deadline to file an appeal against the final ruling in the Ripple lawsuit.

The SEC filed an appeal against the $125 million settlement and raised questions about the Howey Test’s application to XRP. This test is used to identify whether a token is a security and whether federal securities laws apply to it within the SEC’s jurisdiction.

Ripple’s Chief Legal Officer, Stuart Alderoty, and CEO Brad Garlinghouse slammed the SEC for appealing the August 2024 ruling.

Confusion over the deadline for filing an appeal raised the question of whether the SEC’s appeal is valid and will be accepted in the lawsuit.

A Fox Business journalist, Eleanor Terret, said on the X social media site that an SEC spokesperson has affirmed that the appeals process is moving forward as planned and the documents will soon be publicly available.

NEW: Heard back from the @SECGov this morning.



According to a spokesperson:



“The appeal is proceeding normally, and the documents will be filed publicly soon." — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 17, 2024

Technical analysis: XRP eyes 8% gain in its path to $0.60 target

XRP has been in a downward trend since July 2023, as seen in the XRP/USDT daily chart. The altcoin could climb another 8.42% to hit its psychologically important level at $0.60. This is a key level for several XRP holders since the token has managed to break through on a few occasions since May 2024.

The $0.60 level is considered a hurdle in the path to further gains, toward the $0.7429 target that coincides with the July 2023 peak for XRP.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator shows green histogram bars after a series of red histogram bars. The trend reversed recently, and there is underlying positive momentum in the altcoin’s price.



XRP/USDT daily chart

If Ripple closes below the $0.5000 level on Thursday, it would invalidate the bullish thesis. This is a level where XRP has swept liquidity on several occasions. Therefore, it is a key support for the altcoin.

Another key support is the July 5 low of $0.3823. If XRP’s correction ensues, the altcoin could dip to this level before attempting a recovery.