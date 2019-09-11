XRP Community Fund registered in the Netherlands to bolster XRP adoption

The XRP community fund will finance projects tailored towards the growth of XRPL ecosystem and XRP adoption.

Projects will be selected through a voting process by the board.

Ripple’s CEO Garlinghouse is expected to give an interview with CNN’s Julia Chatterley.

It is now official that the XRP Community Fund is now a registered foundation in the Netherlands. The push to have official registration is to ensure that the XRPL ecosystem is accorded the support it requires to boost XRP’s adoption. The fund is a brainchild of XRPL the lead developer Wietse Wind and other community members.

The newly registered foundation will ensure that development tools, applications, plugins, and other features are financed. Moreover, the fund will help attract more developers into the ecosystem. The main goal is the push for XRP’s adoption.

“Bounties will be available for developers working on tools requested over a longer period of time by the XRP Community.”

There will be a careful selection conducted for all the pitched projects. Also, the projects must be doable within a certain timeframe while at the same target a much larger audience. The board will carry out the selection using a voting process and the selected projects will be funded by a bounty “released by a MultiSigned transaction by the voting committee.”

The CEO of Ripple, the blockchain company will today be interviewed by CNN’s Julia Chatterley on the expectations in the market and XRP adoption. The specifics of what Garlinghouse will be talking about are unclear. However, the community is hoping for a big announcement from the company during the interview.

