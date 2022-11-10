- Stellar is on its way to a 61.8% bullish retracement from support it respected at $0.0796.
- Stellar Development Foundation and GMO-Z.com Trust Company announce the launch of GYEN and ZUSD stablecoins.
- XLM wastes no time recouping the losses incurred this week, bringing resistance at $0.1200 within reach.
- Failure to break and hold above $0.1000 (immediate hurdle) could prematurely kill the bullish momentum to $0.1200.
Stellar price appears to be crawling back from the abyss after massive widespread declines were witnessed across the crypto market. The cross-border money remittance token tagged support at $0.0796 before rebounding to trade slightly above $0.1000. More buyers will join the market if XLM holds above this level, paving the way for another leg up to $0.1200.
GYEN and ZUSD stablecoins live on Stellar
The Stellar Development Foundation has partnered with GMO-Z.com Trust Company, Inc. to bring two stablecoins, referred to as GYEN and ZUSD, to the Stellar network. GYEN is the first regulated Japanese yen (JPY) stablecoin.
GMO Trust is based out of New York but is a subsidiary of GMO Internet Group (GMO Group), a Japanese Internet Conglomerate. With this new development, users will make near-instant and cost-effective transactions on the Stellar global blockchain network.
Users interested in learning more about GYEN and ZUSD can visit Stellar’s Twitter handle. However, the stablecoins will allow no-cost asset swaps between their Ethereum and Stellar network versions.
Buy signals back Stellar price recovery
The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is sending a buy signal on the four-hour time frame chart as the 12-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) (in blue) crosses above the 26-day EMA (in red). A subsequent movement of the MACD toward the mean line (0.00) will further boost the momentum behind Stellar price, rendering the anticipated move above $0.1200 achievable.
XLMUSD four-hour chart
The Stochastic Oscillator validates the increasing presence of bulls and their influence on the price. After falling into the oversold region (below 30.00), this indicator has broken out and is almost clearing the neutral area.It may cross into the overbought region before Stellar price considers another trend correction.
A movement above and hold of support at $0.1000 will increase XLM’s chances of jumping above $0.1200. On the other hand, a retracement to the 23.6% Fibonacci at $0.8838 is possible, although this too could be bullish in the long run, allowing bulls to collect more liquidity ahead of another attempt at rising above $0.1200.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Three altcoins to stay away from after FTX implosion: Solana (SOL), Lido DAO (LDO) and Render (RNDR)
Solana price, along with fellow tokens Lido and Render, has felt the brunt of the FTX exchange's collapse. In the last few days, the trajectory of all three has shifted from slightly bullish to extremely bearish, resulting in declines of almost 60%.
Could Ethereum beat the bear market as supply falls post Merge?
Ethereum (ETH) is seeing a fall in supply as a result of the Merge which supporters argue make it a sound investment and could help it weather the crypto winter currently devastating the DeFi market.
Is Binance’s failure to acquire FTX a blessing for the larger crypto market?
Binance is already one of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world, but it was on the verge of becoming a far more powerful entity had the FTX acquisition deal gone through.
Here's how will XRP price fare after crashing nearly 40%
XRP price shows a clear bearish outlook, and the same can be seen in the broader market after the FTX collapse. Regardless, the selling spree seems to have paused after a fresh start of the Asian trading session on November 10.
Bitcoin: BTC’s consolidation leaves holders questioning if $28,000 is still valid
BTC shows a consolidative structure despite the Fed’s hawkish tone on November 2. Regardless of the macroeconomic impact of this development, BTC continues to hover in a tight range. Investors need to be careful as this rangebound movement could result in an explosive move. Since the technical and on-chain metrics point to different outlooks, the direction of this breakout is yet to be determined.