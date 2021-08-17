XLM Price Prediction: Stellar looks primed for 17% correction

- XLM traded higher with 107% gains since July 20, helped by a favorable tailwind in cryptocurrencies overall.
- That tailwind is now fading, and Stellar faces a double cap that will not be easy to break.
- On the downside, the first significant level of support is around 17% lower than where XLM is today.
Stellar (XLM) did great and had a good run upwards, carried by the favorable tailwind in cryptocurrencies. However, dark clouds form at $0.41, with two large forces giving resistance and forming a cap on any further gains. On August 16, XLM hit $0.41 and was not able to stay above. This way, XLM developed a double top originating from June 5. Just below, at $0.40, XLM has the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) coming in. Buyers tried to push three times beyond this level but failed each time and could not consolidate above.
XLM is facing hurdles that limit price action to the upside
Sellers seem to have profited from this double cap to take over from buyers and have pushed prices further down. Buyers will seek short-term opportunities to offload their longs and run price action further down as the rally loses steam.
Expect XLM to dip further, looking for support, which is not nearby. The point of interest is $0.30, which acts as a psychologically important level. Next, we have the proven support of June 20, with five tests confirming its importance and strength. The third reason for the support is the green ascending trend line that already showed twice its support.
Expect in the coming days XLM to dip lower and push out buyers who came too late to the rally. The first port of importance is, as described above, $0.30. Should price action dip even further, expect the 55-daily SMA to provide some support. Expect that around $0.28, XLM should have some more solid support because of it.
However, if buyers should step in on renewed favorable tailwinds in cryptocurrencies, expect a push beyond $0.41. If XLM can close above that level, expect further profits toward $0.45 and $0.50 as the following significant profit levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana is mooning, and all coins within SOL ecosystem follow the leader
Solana leads altcoins in the SOL ecosystem toward a price rally. Solana's latest spike in investor confidence comes from the network's fast transaction processing and scaling potential. Heightened institutional interest builds up in Solana, contributing to the altcoin's gains.
MATIC Price Prediction: Polygon needs to correct before shooting 70% higher
Although Polygon (MATIC) made a new high yesterday for this summer, it does not tell a compelling story for the days to come. Price got rejected at $1.57 and is forming a double top with the high on June 17.
VeChain Price Prediction: VET might retrace 18% before establishing new uptrend
VeChain price is hovering just below a crucial resistance level after its recent run-up. Due to the lethargic nature of the cryptocurrency market, VET might retrace before heading on a new uptrend.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto markets weigh new leg-up or deep correction
Bitcoin price is hovering above a crucial demand barrier, which could propel it higher, but investors need to watch for a spike in selling pressure that pierces the said support zone, leading to a break below it.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.