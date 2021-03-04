XLM Price Prediction: Stellar future is decided by these two key levels

- On the 4-hour chart, Stellar price has formed a massive symmetrical triangle pattern.
- XLM is on the verge of a colossal 45% move decided by two levels.
- The digital asset will see a significant breakout or breakdown within the next three days.
XLM has been under a massive consolidation period since the beginning of February and it’s on the verge of a colossal 45% move. The trading volume of Stellar has dropped significantly which indicates that it is ready for the next transition.
Stellar price on the verge of a 45% move
On the 4-hour chart, the most critical pattern is the symmetrical triangle formed between the upper trendline at $0.43 and the lower boundary at $0.37. These are the two most important levels for XLM.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
A breakout above the upper resistance level at $0.43 would drive Stellar price towards $0.62, a new 2021-high. XLM is currently trading at $0.415, closer to a breakout than a breakdown, giving better odds to the bulls.
On the other hand, if the resistance level at $0.43 rejects Stellar, the digital asset will fall towards the lower boundary at $0.37. A breakdown below this point should also push Stellar price by 45% down to $0.2.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
