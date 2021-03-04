XLM Price Prediction: Stellar future is decided by these two key levels

On the 4-hour chart, Stellar price has formed a massive symmetrical triangle pattern.

XLM is on the verge of a colossal 45% move decided by two levels.

The digital asset will see a significant breakout or breakdown within the next three days.

XLM has been under a massive consolidation period since the beginning of February and it’s on the verge of a colossal 45% move. The trading volume of Stellar has dropped significantly which indicates that it is ready for the next transition.

Stellar price on the verge of a 45% move

On the 4-hour chart, the most critical pattern is the symmetrical triangle formed between the upper trendline at $0.43 and the lower boundary at $0.37. These are the two most important levels for XLM.

XLM/USD 4-hour chart

A breakout above the upper resistance level at $0.43 would drive Stellar price towards $0.62, a new 2021-high. XLM is currently trading at $0.415, closer to a breakout than a breakdown, giving better odds to the bulls.

On the other hand, if the resistance level at $0.43 rejects Stellar, the digital asset will fall towards the lower boundary at $0.37. A breakdown below this point should also push Stellar price by 45% down to $0.2.