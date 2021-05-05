XLM Price Prediction: Stellar eyes 10% rally to set up another swing high

- XLM price shows extreme resilience as it tagged the demand zone extending from $0.474 to $0.503.
- A quick bounce from this level could set the stage for a subsequent swing high near $0.588.
- The bullish outlook will face invalidation upon the breakdown of the support level at $0.470.
XLM price is on track to set up a higher high that will serve as a foundation for its upcoming advance.
XLM price primed for an upswing
On the 4-hour chart, XLM price found support as it bounced off the 100 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $0.496. The resulting uptick has flipped the confluence of 50 and the 200 SMA at $0.517 into support, indicating that the short-term momentum is rising faster.
Stellar is currently facing a stiff resistance level at $0.533, a decisive close above which will propel it by 10% to the supply zone that stretches from $0.588 to $0.611.
If the bullish momentum guides XLM price beyond this level, the local top at $0.69 will be the next target.
XLM/USDT 4-hour chart
On the flip side, a reentry into the demand zone that slices through the said SMAs will signal an intense sell-off. If such a scenario were to evolve, the remittance token could slide to $0.470.
A breakdown of this barrier will indicate that the bears have overrun the buyers and that a new downtrend is in play. Under these circumstances, XLM price could slide 8% to $0.436.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
