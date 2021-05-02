XLM Price Prediction: Stellar sets up swing high but fails to turn bullish

XLM price surged nearly 13% from the previous swing low to set up a higher high at $0.547.

The recently formed swing high failed to break above crucial resistance levels at $0.551 and $0.566, signaling weak buying pressure.

A 10% pullback to the immediate support barrier at $0.4729 seems likely.

XLM price looks due for a retracement as the bid orders vanish before a critical local top.

XLM price eyes reversal

XLM price saw a swift 32% upswing since April 26, which sliced through a supply barrier at $0.472. However, this ascent fell short of buying pressure a few ticks before another level at $0.551.

Since Stellar failed to shatter this level, the range-bound market structure seems to be intact with a looming downward move.

The demand zone that extends from $0.476 to $0.509 will be the first line of defense for collapsing XLM price. Due to the recent failure to conquer $0.566, the retracement will most like have extra oomph, allowing it to slice through the 100 and the 50 six-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) at $0.527 and $0.485, respectively, and trigger a retest of the support barrier at $0.472.

This move is roughly a 10% downswing from the current market value of the remittance token.

XLM/USDT 6-hour chart

Although a retracement doesn’t hurt an upswing, a decisive close below the 200 six-hour SMA at $0.469 will invalidate any bullish bias Stellar has.

If such a turn of events unfolds, investors can expect XLM price to retest the subsequent demand zone that extends from $0.436 to $0.401.