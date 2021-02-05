Stellar Price Forecast: XLM edges closer to a bullish explosive impulse

- Stellar price is contained inside an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart.
- The digital asset faces one critical resistance level before a move towards $0.41.
- There is one indicator that suggests XLM might need to see a correction first before another leg up.
Stellar has been trading inside a strong uptrend for the past week and it’s on the verge of another significant breakout in the short-term. The digital asset has reached a market capitalization of $8 billion and aims to overtake Bitcoin Cash for the 10th place.
Stellar price can promptly jump to $0.41 if this level cracks
On the 4-hour chart, Stellar has established an ascending parallel channel with a resistance point located at $0.362. Breaking above this level will drive Stellar price towards a high of $0.41, a 13% move determined by using the height of the pattern as a reference point.
XLM/USD 4-hour chart
Additionally, the MACD flipped bullishly again strongly for the first time since January 28 which managed to push XLM by more than 50%. This adds more credence to the bullish outlook described above.
XLM/USD daily chart
However, on the daily chart, the TD Sequential indicator has just presented a sell signal for the first time since November 24, 2020. Validation of this call can drive Stellar price towards the psychological level at $0.30 for a retest.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Three technical reasons why Bitcoin price is bound for a steep correction
Bitcoin price defended a crucial support level at $30,000 and currently trades at $38,000. However, after a significant rally in the past week, the flagship cryptocurrency might be poised for a correction.
Band Protocol price primed for a massive bullish impulse as BAND whales grow exponentially
Band protocol price prepares for its next leg up as whales continue accumulating. Slicing through a light resistance level at $14.20 would be uber bullish for BAND.
Uniswap Pirce Forecast: UNI flirts with another breakout that could see it rise nearly 20%
Uniswap price continues to consolidate after enduring a parabolic advance over the past last month. If UNI manages to close above $21, it will re-enter price discovery and aim for $25.
LTC resumes uptrend to $200 after small hiccup
Litecoin had a major breakout from a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart with a price target of $185. After a small drop towards the previous resistance trendline, LTC bulls quickly bought the dip and have pushed Litecoin price up to $154.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.