Worldcoin launched a developer preview for World Chain ahead of its Mainnet launch.

World Chain will become a new hub for all World ID integration and unify the Worldcoin community.

WLD is up more than 4% amid upcoming large token unlocks.

Worldcoin (WLD) launched a developer preview for World Chain on Tuesday as it prepares its community for Mainnet launch later in the year. The preview will allow developers to reach its ten million users scattered across the globe.

WLD price is up as World Chain launch draws closer

Worldcoin Foundation announced the launch of its Layer 2 World Chain developer preview in anticipation of its Mainnet launch. According to a Worldcoin blog post, World Chain will help cater to the infrastructure needs of Worldcoin and Worldapp users by boosting transaction speed and improving ID verification.

The preview aims to allow developers to test run World Chain's operations and provide feedback on its architecture. Additionally, it ensures that builders will be well-positioned before the anticipated transition of over 10 million users from the OP Mainnet to World Chain later this summer. Currently, the preview is only available to a select number of developers who meet certain criteria.

Worldcoin Foundation claims that World Chain will function as the hub for Worldcoin's network and will operate freely, without authorization, and as an open-source platform under the direction of the people it represents.

World Chain will function as part of Optimism's Superchain ecosystem, consisting of L2 networks using the OP stack. Since its launch in 2023, Worldcoin's user transactions have garnered over 50% of OP's Mainnet activity, making it one of the largest L2 apps.

Meanwhile, the WLD token is up more than 4% following the launch, reducing its weekly losses to 18%. While investors expect that WLD's price will rally in anticipation of the World Chain's launch, it's important to watch out for the daily unlocks from its treasury.

According to CryptoNation, Worldcoin will see about 6.62 million WLD unlocks per day in the coming weeks. With such a huge supply injected into circulation, combined with the wider market bearish sentiment, WLD may be set for potential drawdowns.