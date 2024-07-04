- Worldcoin price finds support and bounces 9% from the weekly support level around $2.183.
- Technical analysis shows that WLD has formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator.
- A daily candlestick close below $2.145 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
Worldcoin (WLD) price revisited the weekly support level on Thursday and bounced 9% from the support level to trade up 3.5% at $2.379 at the time of writing. Technical analysis indicates that WLD, an AI-driven token, has formed a bullish divergence on a momentum indicator, signaling potential upside in the upcoming days.
Worldcoin price shows potential for a rally
Worldcoin price retested its weekly support level of $2.183 on Thursday and bounced 9% to $2.379, where it is currently trading.
Additionally, the lower low on July 3 on the 4-hour chart does not reflect the Relative Strength Index’s (RSI) higher highs for the same period. This development is termed a bullish divergence and often leads to the reversal of the trend or a short-term rally.
If the $2.183 level holds, WLD could rally 17% from its current trading price of $2.379 to tag $2.799. This is the 61.8% price retracement level drawn from a swing high of $3.203 on June 20 to a swing low of $2.145 on July 3. This level roughly coincides with the daily resistance level of $2.797.
Moreover, if WLD closes above $2.799, it could extend an additional 15% rally to retest its June 20 daily high of $3.203.
WLD/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if the WLD daily candlestick closes below $2.145 and forms a lower low on the daily time frame, it could lead to a change in market structure favoring the bears. Thus, this change in market structure could invalidate the bullish thesis, leading to a 4% decline in the WLD price to revisit its Jan 23 daily low of $2.071.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
