SEC allegedly wants spot Bitcoin ETFs to do cash creates, not crypto, after possible meet-up with exchanges

- ETF specialist Eric Balchunas says the SEC may have engaged with exchanges this week regarding spot Bitcoin ETFs.
- Based on the rumors, the commission wants ETFs to do cash creates as opposed to crypto as broker dealers cannot deal in Bitcoin.
- The financial regulator may have asked the trading platforms to make amendments.
With the market counting down the clock for the eight-day window the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) has to approve a spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF), recent developments point to the financial regulator turning to crypto exchanges for engagement.
Also Read: Ethereum is a commodity, but SEC will not admit it, expert says amid ongoing ETF race
SEC engages with exchanges
An ETF specialist with Bloomberg Intelligence, Eric Balchunas has revealed speculation that the SEC may have engaged with cryptocurrency trading platforms on spot Bitcoin ETFs. According to Balchunas, the financial regulator’s Trading and Markets division discussed 19b-4 filings with exchanges this week. 19b-4 filings are used by self-regulatory organizations (SROs) such as exchanges to petition the SEC for new rule changes. The rumor is that the SEC has been trying to sell the idea that spot Bitcoin ETFs should do cash creates as opposed to trading in physical crypto.
Based on the report, the financial regulator’s proposition is that broker-dealers cannot deal in Bitcoin, unlike exchanges. But if the ETFs do cash creates, the broker dealers – who are essentially the institutional players tabling their spot BTC ETF applications to the SEC – would take the initiative to transact in BTC.
This, according to Balchunas, would mean less limitations for everyone as it would keep the institutional players from having to use unregistered subsidiaries or third-party firms to deal with the BTC.
Cash creates makes sense IMO bc broker dealers can’t deal in bitcoin so doing cash creates puts onus on issuers to transact in bitcoin and keeps broker dealers from having to use unregistered subsidiaries or third party firms to deal w the btc. Less limitations for them overall— Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) November 17, 2023
Nevertheless, the ETF specialist observes that only two or three filers had planned cash creates, with the rest looking to do in-kind.
This could warrant adjustment or lead to the financial regulator recording yet another series of delays. With this, the SEC may have asked the trading platforms to add amendments to their applications over the next two weeks, which though unexpected is a good sign, according to Balchunas.
Notwithstanding this recent news, Balchunas clings to the 90% odds that he and colleague James Seyffart gave the SEC for approving the spot BTC ETF by January 10.
It is worth mentioning that the Canadian spot ETFs have been using the cash create model for years now.
Meanwhile, since there was no update on Franklin’s spot BTC ETF application, which was due on Friday, Seyffart says he is expecting a delay order soon.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity, YGG and Sandbox prices could rally with the upcoming Web3 Games Summit
The Yield Guild Games Web3 Summit will be held on November 18, fueling bullish outlook among gaming token holders. Market participants gear up for Axie Infinity, Yield Guild Games and Sandbox co-founders to speak at the Summit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.
SushiSwap partnership for native Bitcoin swaps fails to trigger SUSHI rally
Sushi has partnered with ZetaChain to explore native Bitcoin swaps for users across 30 blockchain networks. Experts believe Bitcoin users could gain exposure to DeFi in a native manner through the integration.
WisdomTree revises spot BTC ETF application, in signs that talks with SEC continue
Asset management company WisdomTree submitted a revision of its spot Bitcoin ETF application on Thursday. The filing is part of the application process and signals WisdomTree is in talks with the SEC, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart said.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.