Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC shows strength with 10% recovery brewing

Share:

Bitcoin price could climb 7%, recouping the ground covered since the November 9 rejection from the $37,972 range high.

Ethereum price defends the $1,935 support level at all costs, with success likely to initiate a 10% rally to $2,200.

Ripple price shows weakness, breaks the triangle to the south as the 25-day EMA provides support at $0.6183.

Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing strength, revitalizing hope that the king of cryptocurrency will recover the ground lost during the recent slump. While the optimism also stretches to the Ethereum (ETH) market, the Ripple (XRP) price shows the bulls are giving in to the bears.

Also Read: Bitcoin price drops, $90 million in open interest wiped out amid jitter over spot BTC ETF window closing

Bitcoin price pulls north as momentum restores

Bitcoin (BTC) price is pulling north, trying to recover all the ground lost in the recent crash that saw up to $90 million in open interest wiped out of the market. With the 25-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) coming into play at $34,572, BTC is trying to reclaim territory above the critical resistance at $36,788.

For a confirmed move north, investors should watch for Bitcoin price to break and close above the $36,788 level. This will set the tone for BTC to target the $37,972 range high before reaching the $38,000 psychological level.

In a highly bullish case, Bitcoin price could extend its reach to tag the $40,000 psychological level, with such a move constituting a 10% climb above current levels.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is tipping north, suggesting momentum is rising, while the Awesome Oscillator (AO) holds in positive territory. This adds credence to the bullish thesis.

BTC/USDT 1-day chart

Conversely, another rejection from the $36,788 resistance level could see Bitcoin price losing support due to the 25-day and 50-day EMAs at $34,572 and $32,456, respectively, before dipping into the supply zone turned bullish breaker where it could test the 100-day EMA at $30,528.

Also Read: Over $1 billion worth of BTC susceptible to be sold as Bitcoin price hints at short-term correction