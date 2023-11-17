WisdomTree revises spot BTC ETF application, in signs that talks with SEC continue

- Asset management company WisdomTree submitted a revision of its spot Bitcoin ETF application on Thursday.
- The filing is part of the application process and signals WisdomTree is in talks with the SEC, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart said.
- Market participants should expect similar filings from all Bitcoin ETF issuers at some point.
WisdomTree is an asset management firm that manages approximately $94.2 billion in assets and has submitted a revised spot Bitcoin ETF, an S-1 filing, to the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm is lagging behind in the spot Bitcoin ETF race.
Also read: BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF filing fails to catalyze ETH price sustained rally
WisdomTree submits revised spot Bitcoin ETF to the SEC
The asset management firm has submitted a revised prospectus (S-1 filing) to the US financial regulator, for its spot Bitcoin ETF. This is an important update as it is part of the process for all issuers of Exchange Traded Products, before they launch their spot Bitcoin ETFs.
James Seyffart, Bloomberg ETF analyst, commented on the development in a recent tweet on X. Seyffart explained that WisdomTree is still planning to launch an ETF, but the firm is behind in the spot Bitcoin ETF race, as other financial firms have already submitted updated applications.
UPDATE: Theres the S-1/Prospectus amendment for @WisdomTreeFunds’s spot #bitcoin ETF pic.twitter.com/RKzWbuKnl1— James Seyffart (@JSeyff) November 16, 2023
The custodian for WisdomTree’s spot Bitcoin ETF product is Coinbase and the benchmark is the CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate – New York Variant, according to Bloomberg analyst Henry Jim.
WisdomTree has four key filings with the SEC, as detailed by Jim.
WisdomTree tries spot Bitcoin ETF, again— ETF Hearsay by Henry Jim (@ETFhearsay) November 17, 2023
WisdomTree Bitcoin Trust
Ticker: BTCW
Fees: TBA
Custodian: Coinbase
Benchmark: CME CF Bitcoin Reference Rate – New York Variant
Exchange: Cboe BZX
Filing (Nov 16, 2023):https://t.co/M2GB4csfMb
Filing (June 20, 2023):… pic.twitter.com/xwlkfFEJlP
Market participants are awaiting the SEC’s decision on Franklin Templeton’s Bitcoin ETF application, which has a deadline of November 17. The regulator delayed the decision on Hashdex and Grayscale’s applications, deferring them to 2024.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Over 1 million MATIC burnt after Polygon noted 6 million transactions in a day; MATIC price sees red
MATIC price has been observing a decline following the recent rally, which brought the altcoin to a five-month high. Interestingly, the price action does not reflect the events that transpired on the parent chain, as Polygon noted not only record transactions but also the burning of over 1 million MATIC in a day.
Kaspa price jumps 15% as Binance listing makes KAS too big to ignore
Kaspa (KAS) price is among the top gainers after the cryptocurrency sprinted north over the week to record a new all-time high. However, with the altcon standing in the massively overbought region based on a technical indicator, a strong pullback seems likely as the altcoin enjoys the Coinbase effect.
Solana price has risen almost 400% since SEC labeled SOL a security, alongside ADA and MATIC
Solana (SOL) price is on a tear, outperforming the broader market and catapulting itself into the fold of the cryptocurrency top six. It comes after a turbulent year, with SOL finding itself in the crosshairs of a regulatory crackdown.
XRP price fails to show parity with Ripple’s important victory over SEC, 5% pullback seems likely
Ripple price continues to slide, failing to match the strong fight that Ripple Labs founder Brad Garlinghouse and chairman Chris Larsen put up against the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.