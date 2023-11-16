BlackRock’s spot Ethereum ETF filing fails to catalyze ETH price sustained rally

- BlackRock filed a form with the US SEC to issue a spot Ethereum ETF on November 15.
- The firm’s application failed to catalyze a sustained rally in Ethereum price, the asset traded at $2,048, early on Thursday.
- BlackRock is seeking to list a spot Bitcoin ETF, which is pending approval from the US financial regulator.
BlackRock, the largest asset manager in the world, filed for a spot Ethereum Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) with the US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm’s spot Ethereum ETF plans were confirmed with the registration of its ETF division iShares’ Ethereum Trust in Delaware last week.
Also read: Cosmos price rallies as community votes on ATOM halving proposal
Asset manager files for spot Ethereum ETF
BlackRock’s custodian for the Ethereum ETF is Coinbase Custody Trust Company, while Kraken subsidiary CF Benchmarks is the proposed ETF’s benchmark. BlackRock selected the two firms for its spot Bitcoin ETF filing as well.
The filing does not mention whether the Trust will actively stake Ether and distribute dividends to shareholders from the yield.
BlackRock Ethereum ETF filing
According to a report by The Block, trading firms Jane Street and Jump Trading are working on providing liquidity for BlackRock’s proposed Bitcoin ETF if the US financial regulator approves the product.
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink considers Bitcoin’s price rally as a sign of “pent-up interest in crypto.” The anticipation surrounding a spot ETF approval sent Bitcoin price soaring over the past four weeks. Market participants expected a similar reaction from BlackRock’s spot ETH filing, however, the update has failed to catalyze ETH price gains so far.
Ethereum price traded sideways above the $2,100 level early on Thursday. The altcoin hit a local top of $2,134 for the first time since April 2023. Since then, Ethereum price experienced a pullback to $1,900 and continued sideways.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity, YGG and Sandbox prices could rally with the upcoming Web3 Games Summit
The Yield Guild Games Web3 Summit will be held on November 18, fueling bullish outlook among gaming token holders. Market participants gear up for Axie Infinity, Yield Guild Games and Sandbox co-founders to speak at the Summit.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.
SushiSwap partnership for native Bitcoin swaps fails to trigger SUSHI rally
Sushi has partnered with ZetaChain to explore native Bitcoin swaps for users across 30 blockchain networks. Experts believe Bitcoin users could gain exposure to DeFi in a native manner through the integration.
WisdomTree revises spot BTC ETF application, in signs that talks with SEC continue
Asset management company WisdomTree submitted a revision of its spot Bitcoin ETF application on Thursday. The filing is part of the application process and signals WisdomTree is in talks with the SEC, Bloomberg analyst James Seyffart said.
Bitcoin: ETF delay and weekly swing failure could crash BTC to $30,000
After the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced a delay in their ETF decision, Bitcoin (BTC) price saw a quick uptick, which did not make sense. Currently, BTC is hovering below the $38,000 level, leaving investors guessing its next move.