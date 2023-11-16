Bitcoin price rally pushes BTC price to $38,000 with expectations of fresh demand for ETFs

- Bitcoin price hit $38,000 for the first time since May 2022, amid anticipation for approval of spot BTC ETF.
- US Securities and Exchange Commission extended the deadline for Hashdex and Grayscale’s spot Bitcoin ETF application.
- BTC yielded 5% gains for holders over the past week, and analysts expect a green light for spot ETFs in January 2024.
Bitcoin price crossed the $38,000 level for the first time in nearly 17 months, on November 15. Bitcoin’s ongoing price rally is fueled by market participants’ anticipation of a spot BTC ETF approval by US financial regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The largest crypto asset by market capitalization continued its rally, undeterred by the delay in the approvals of Hashdex’s and Grayscale’s spot ETF applications.
Also read: Solana is even faster and more cost-effective than Ether, says ARK Invest CEO
Daily Digest Market Movers: Bitcoin spot ETF applications delayed by US SEC, BTC price rally undeterred
- Bitcoin price climbed to $38,016, crossing the $38,000 barrier for the first time in nearly a year and half, in the ongoing price rally.
- Two catalysts, namely, the anticipation of a BTC spot ETF approval by the US SEC and expectation of institutional demand for the asset, spurred gains in the largest cryptocurrency.
- The US SEC pushed the deadline on Hashdex and Grayscale’s applications to convert their Bitcoin futures ETF to spot. The deadline on these applications was November 17 and the regulator extended the window, according to recent filings.
- SEC’s decision to delay the applications had no significant impact on BTC price; the asset continued its uptrend undeterred.
- Another Bitcoin ETF application, by Franklin Templeton, also faces the November 17 deadline.
- The rest of the filings face January 2024 deadlines and analysts at Bloomberg expect the regulator to approve spot ETFs in the first week of the coming year.
- Bloomberg Intelligence expects a batch of spot BTC ETFs to be approved in January and notes that it would be easier for both institutional and retail traders to gain exposure to Bitcoin in 2024.
- An interesting metric that supports Bitcoin’s fresh gains is the inactive supply of the asset. Based on data from BTCDirect, 69% of BTC supply has not moved in a year. This reduces the volume of BTC in circulation and the selling pressure on the asset, supporting a bullish thesis for Bitcoin.
Percent supply last active 1 year+
Technical analysis: Bitcoin price eyes $43,000 target
Bitcoin price rallied past the $38,000, a key level for the asset, last seen in May 2022. Interestingly, in 2021, BTC flipped the $36,127 resistance level into support and pushed higher towards the next resistance at $43,200. With Bitcoin price past $38,000, a successful retest of the psychological barrier is expected, before BTC price eyes the $43,000 target in the coming week.
BTC/USD 1-week chart
A failed retest could see Bitcoin price drop to support $32,000 in the next few weeks. At the time of writing, BTC price is $37,407. The asset yielded 5.65% gains on the day.
Crypto ETF FAQs
What is an ETF?
An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) is an investment vehicle or an index that tracks the price of an underlying asset. ETFs can not only track a single asset, but a group of assets and sectors. For example, a Bitcoin ETF tracks Bitcoin’s price. ETF is a tool used by investors to gain exposure to a certain asset.
Is Bitcoin futures ETF approved?
Yes. The first Bitcoin futures ETF in the US was approved by the US Securities & Exchange Commission in October 2021. A total of seven Bitcoin futures ETFs have been approved, with more than 20 still waiting for the regulator’s permission. The SEC says that the cryptocurrency industry is new and subject to manipulation, which is why it has been delaying crypto-related futures ETFs for the last few years.
Is Bitcoin spot ETF approved?
Bitcoin spot ETF has been approved outside the US, but the SEC is yet to approve one in the country. After BlackRock filed for a Bitcoin spot ETF on June 15, the interest surrounding crypto ETFs has been renewed. Grayscale – whose application for a Bitcoin spot ETF was initially rejected by the SEC – got a victory in court, forcing the US regulator to review its proposal again. The SEC’s loss in this lawsuit has fueled hopes that a Bitcoin spot ETF might be approved by the end of the year.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Prediction: DOGE in a fit to break $0.0786 after three unsuccessful attempts
Dogecoin (DOGE) price is up 7% after the $0.0722 support level broke its fall in the three-day crash beginning November 12 to 14. It came after a rejection from the midline of the supply zone at $0.0786, a critical hurdle that continues to keep DOGE stunted.
Shib Inu price jumps 7% as boxing legend Manny Pacquiao announces partnership with Shibarium
Shiba Inu has found strength after what had been a steep fall, hinging on a critical support from which it nurtures an uptrend. The tailwinds sprout from a recent announcement, serving as a bullish fundamental development for the meme cryptocurrency.
Render price skyrockets by 25% as Binance announces RNDR listing on its Japanese exchange
Render price is seeing one of the largest single-day growth this month as the AI token hits a 19-month high. Generally, such large rallies are either run by speculation or major network development, and fortunately, in the case of RNDR, it is the latter.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC bulls take advantage of recent dip with $40,000 in sight
Bitcoin (BTC) price is showing strength again after a stark correction on Tuesday that bruised the market. Ethereum (ETH) is following the trend set by the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Bitcoin crashes ahead of ETF approval window, but bull run is not under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) price shows signs of slowing down after Thursday’s sudden sell-off that wiped out more than a billion dollars in open interest and hundreds of millions in liquidations. While this caused many altcoins to suddenly crash double digits others continue to face immense selling pressure. Despite the recent debacle, investors remain optimistic and expect the 2023 rally to continue.