- AMC stock and other retail favorites fell sharply on Wednesday's momentum dry up.
- HYMC stock is down 8%, GME drops 7% on Wednesday.
- Momentum had been slowing, and FXStreet made a take profit call on Wednesday across AMC and GME.
Update: The woes seem to continue if the early trading is indicative of things to come for AMC stockholders. AMC briefly spiked up to $25.60 in the first minute of trading but has since fallen back to trade down nearly 3% at $25 after ten minutes. AMC is nothing if not volatile so while a 3% move would be huge for the likes of Apple (AAPL) or Tesla (TSLA) it is business as usual for AMC. The stock is struggling for momentum after massive gains. History shows that AMC tends to have massive spikes, massive pullbacks before the last spike then fails to recapture previous highs and a downtrend begins. Will it be the same this time?
AMC stock fell pretty sharply on Wednesday, more than we had anticipated. This one is volatile. Even though we said to take profits on Wednesday, as we could see the momentum fading, we thought maybe something in the region of 6-10% was in the cards. Falling nearly 13% gave back nearly half of the 44% gains seen on Monday. Now that this momentum has stalled, it is likely to see more falls as these retail momentum plays usually fizzle out quickly. This is most evident in GameStop and AMC with a series of spikes getting progressively lower.
AMC stock news: Who is crowing now?
Bad timing from chief AMC ape and CEO Adam Aron. He tweeted Wednesday about making crow soup for Wall Street analysts who had been critical of the deal to invest in Hycroft Mining (HYMC). Unfortunately that stock also lost ground on Wednesday, dropping 8% to close at $2.39. It traded as high as $3.10 on Monday. On the flip side, HYMC had a decent chance of going bust if not for AMC's investment, so we will see who has the last laugh.
The fact remains that Adam Aron is pretty adept at whipping his AMC apes into shape and getting behind the latest trend. Expecting more of these types of investments was the call from Adam Aron. AMC is becoming a meme stock investment vehicle in addition to being a cinema chain. Perhaps a better idea would be to whip up a large offering, raise a truckload of cash and buy a chunky stake in Disney (DIS). Then AMC would some power over Hollywood's biggest studio and when and what they show in your theatres versus direct to streaming. Just a thought!
AMC stock forecast
So we got the pullback, now where is AMC stock heading next? Looking at the previous spikes in June, September and November 2021, they all show a pretty similar trend. A massive spike with a sharp pullback. In most cases, the pullback saw one more attempt at a rally before the real capitulation took place. AMC apes may rouse themselves for one more push, but history tells us it will stop short of the high at $34.33 from Monday. $21.04 remains then our medium-term target. Close above $34.60 and we bow to the AMC apes and look to $38-$40 as volume resistance.
AMC stock chart, daily
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
