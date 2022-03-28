- XRP price has breached the parallel channel for the 4th time
- Ripple price volume is turning in favor of the bulls
- A break below $0.78
XRP price is pouring gasoline onto its' FOMO flame as the price is hovering above the broken daily trend channel at $0.89. Investors appear to be coming back into the market with more optimism.
XRP price may be hinting at a bullish breakout
XRP price is now the center of the crypto world's attention as the bulls have breached past a breakout level and the weekly parallel trend channel. This scenario is super bullish for the remittance token as the fourth touch of a trendline is often referred to as the catalyst before a rally.
With the XRP price resting just above the upper trend line at $0.89, the international remittance token looks poised to make an impulsive statement.
Ripple price does not seem to worry the bulls, as the token has been troubled with SEC allegations since early 2021. XRP price may breach the $1 zone soon. Psychological whole numbers coupled with an upcoming Fed decision on XRP spells a scenario for massive hype and FOMO.
XRP price volume also suggests there may be an exchange of hands from sellers to buyers as there is a slight uptick in a recent volume on the 9-hour chart.
XRP/USDT 9-Hour Chart
Traders should consider investing with an invalidation level, as Ripple price has historically been known to make weak hands capitulate. A tight stop loss could be $0.78, which is the swing low on the 9-hour chart before the break of the daily trend line.
If the price were to come back to this level, overzealous traders might have to lessen their load, resulting in a price drop back to $0.74 and possibly $0.70, resulting in a 21% dip from the current price.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Brock Pierce goes all-in EOS, pushing prices by more than 26%
EOS price started a massive uptrend, posting double-digit gains overnight. Analysts believe EOS could continue its uptrend to a target at $5.5.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple targets $1
Ripple (XRP) price sees a bullish continuation helped by another round of tailwinds that are supporting the positive spin coming from the equity space.
Ethereum price heads north to print new yearly high at $3,700
Ethereum (ETH) price is on the cusp of performing one of its best weeks in 2022 as markets jump on additional favourable tailwinds.
Shiba Inu accumulation at this level could yield maximum returns
Shiba Inu price is arriving at a critical junction on its journey north. Flipping this hurdle into a support floor will be key to triggering further upside for SHIB.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.