Why two upcoming major events could propel Cardano price to revisit all-time highs

- Cardano price could rally on its listing on Europe’s largest crypto exchange later this week.
- New developments and updates on the third-generation blockchain are expected to be revealed on November 25.
- Cardano price prints a bullish formation which could see ADA rally toward $2.90
Cardano price is anticipating two major events that could see the token rally toward $3 and even higher toward its all-time high. The Ethereum-killer is set to be listed on Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the ADA community is expecting news and updates on the protocol later this week.
Cardano price awaits bulls’ power move
Cardano price has failed to galvanize investors' enthusiasm as it continues to trend lower. However, ADA is expected to be listed on Bitstamp, Europe’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, on November 24. The digital asset platform announced that deposits and withdrawals would be open on November 23, but full trading would commence the day after.
With the listing of ADA on Bitstamp, enabling the exchange’s users access to the Ethereum-killer, the bulls may be incentivized to propel Cardano price higher.
Later this week, on November 25, Input Output, the development team behind the Cardano blockchain, will be hosting the Cardano 360 November edition, where key developments, updates and news will be announced. The core team behind the protocol, as well as guests across the ecosystem, will share updates on the third-generation blockchain.
In addition to the two upcoming major events for Cardano, the Ethereum-killer has formed a falling wedge pattern on the daily chart, suggesting a bullish outlook for ADA.
The optimistic chart pattern suggests a 35% rally for Cardano price toward $2.90 if it manages to slice above the upper boundary of the technical pattern. Additional buying pressure could even see ADA challenge its all-time high at $3.09.
However, Cardano price continues to hover around the lower boundary of the falling wedge which acts as support for ADA at $1.74. The Ethereum-killer must close above this level for a recovery to occur.
The first hurdle for Cardano price appears to be at the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1.88, then at the November 20 high at $1.95. Additional resistance will emerge at the 21-day SMA at 1.98, then at the 50-day SMA at $2.07.
ADA/USDT daily chart
If Cardano price manages to tag the upper boundary of the falling wedge, coinciding with the November 11 high at $2.14, the bullish target of a 35% ascent toward $2.90 could then be on the radar.
However, if things go south for Cardano price, ADA could fall toward the November 18 low at $1.70. An increase in sell orders could push the token lower toward the June 15 high at $1.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why two upcoming major events could propel Cardano price to revisit all-time highs
Cardano price is anticipating two major events that could see the token rally toward $3 and even higher toward its all-time high. The Ethereum-killer is set to be listed on Europe’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and the ADA community is expecting ...
SafeMoon price kick-starts 25% upswing after retest of crucial support level
SafeMoon price saw an exponential upswing on September 29 and reached levels last seen after the all-time highs. As many investors began booking profits, SAFEMOON underwent a correction to a crucial zone that could kick-start a new leg-up.
El Salvador to launch Bitcoin City backed by $1 billion BTC bonds with Bitfinex, Blockstream
El Salvador has taken another step forward with its cryptocurrency adoption as President Nayib Bukele announced the launch of Bitcoin City. The initiative was revealed by the country’s leader during the Bitcoin Week conference to celebrate the adoption of ...
Polkadot parachains offer developers freedom from Ethereum, says CEO Gavin Wood
Polkadot’s Parachains offers projects a free execution model on its network, offering freedom from economic constraints. The first Parachain auction has ended, and the reduction in DOT supply is expected to drive the token’s price higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.