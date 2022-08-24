- Terra price is under siege by US dollar strength again.
- LUNA investors nervous about price stability, keeping in mind previous experiences.
- Even if LUNA price keeps it together, expect a 20% drop once USD strength cranks up another notch.
Terra (LUNA) price action is being squeezed, and bulls are aiming to break higher, which could be a big issue, as a bull trap could be set to unfold. On the back of the US dollar strength, LUNA price has been trading lower, as investors still remember how Terra almost collapsed under the first big wave of consecutive days of greenback dominance. With several forecasts out for more US dollar strength to come, LUNA does not look to be in favor of investors and traders, and on the back of that low interest, it could drop another 18% to 20% towards $0.0000088.
LUNA price still needs to recalibrate with a stronger USD
Terra’s LUNA price action has been taking a firm step back after last week when the dollar strength kicked in again, and of course, LUNA needed to be recalibrated. Of course, traders and investors had not forgotten about the debacle before the summer, where the initial round of dollar strength triggered a the Terra stablecoin implosion, breaking the USD peg. Warnings must be issued as traders might be wrong-footed as a bullish squeeze looks to unfold this week, which could mean a bull trap is awaiting ahead.
LUNA price could either reject any further tests to the upside or, even worse, briefly spike to $0.000110 or $0.000115 and then drop massively intraday to wash out all the bulls and leave them with hefty losses. Bears will take over and run price action into the ground, helped by another round of US dollar strength that several American banks are forecasting. Line in the sand is at $0.000095, holding 10% of losses, with the risk that once that breaks, losses will double to 20% while trading at $0.000088.
The bullish squeeze mentioned in the above paragraph could be the front runner of a non-event on Friday once Jerome Powell’s speech has been issued at the Jackson Hole symposium. To see that rally hit above $0.000115, the US dollar would need to back off, and a double tailwind should be present with stocks also rallying with the Nasdaq leading the charge. A steep rally towards $0.000137 could be feasible and erase June's big drop.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
