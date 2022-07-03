- Polygon's price is set to close the week out with a loss but refrains from returning to lower levels.
- MATIC price sees a fade unfolding as bulls take short-term profit.
- With the summer starting, expect lower volumes and bigger price jumps on the back of that.
Polygon (MATIC) traders must welcome the summer like this year, it is probably the best and only window that they will have to make some profit. And even that prospect looks quite dire as bulls shot themselves in the foot by trying to annex the backbone of the downtrend that that s been hovering on top of the price action since April. Expect an overall downtrend but less consecutive, as seen in the first part of 2022.
MATIC sending mixed signals
Polygon price action saw bulls attempting to plant a flag above the one element that currently accounts for the backbone of the downtrend for most of 2022. The 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) has been present as a cap since it delivered a rejection to MATIC in mid-April. With another rejection this week, MATIC looks set to tank another few weeks throughout the summer, although the thinner liquidity could also bring a rare bullish candle from time to time.
MATIC price set to dip lower after bulls started to take profit once hitting that 55-day sMA at $0.60. Expect to see further slide nearing $0.390, which will be critical to see where MATIC price will close this night and open the new week on Monday in the ASIA PAC. As long as the low from last week is not broken to the downside, a bullish candle could still be in the cards for next week, but the overall tone remains bearish.
MATIC/USD weekly chart
By the start of next week, it could turn out that this week's price action was a mere fade under profit-taking near that 55-day SMA. Should in the coming week equity markets rally, rates drop a little, and a more risk-on tone hovers around markets, a second attempt and possible squeeze against the 55-day SMA could be happening. That way, momentum builds for a bullish breakout and a rally that could run into $1.10 to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.
Key price levels to watch out as Ethereum enters Q3 in a negative posture
Ethereum (ETH) price has been clawing back losses at the start of the trading day, but attempts have been cut short quite quickly after Europe opened, and saw equities dragged to the downside.
XRP price primed for a big move as Ripple expands to New Zealand
Airwallex, a leading financial services platform, expanded its payment services to New Zealand. The fintech firm joined RippleNet in 2017 and offers services to businesses as a substitute for conventional banks.
DeFi traders must consider these resistance levels before trading Compound’s COMP price
COMP price is consolidating in a tight range, trying to establish a directional bias after a quick recovery rally. Depending on which camp wins, COMP is likely to head in that direction. However, judging by the market structure, a pullback seems likely.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.