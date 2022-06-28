- Polygon price is flip-flopping between a wedge and a fade after receiving a firm rejection to the topside.
- MATIC could quickly drop another 16% before finding support to bounce off.
- Expect a further decline, as a stronger dollar could be back anytime now.
Polygon (MATIC) traders must have no fun at all seeing the shortness of the relief rally and the soft patch that looked to be underway for the summer. Instead, for MATIC bulls it must almost feel like the holiday flight got cancelled, and the swimming pool has a dead rat floating in it, after the firm rejection from the pivotal level at $0.620. Expect the fade to continue and see MATIC price drop another 16% to 25% in the wake of looking for support.
Polygon’s MATIC price set to drop 20%
Polygon traders lacked conviction in joining the small rally created in the soft patch when equity markets started to rally and the dollar got busy making its suitcase for the summer. Traders were surprised when – not the 55-day Simple Moving Average but the pivotal level at $0.620 put a cap on any further moves to the upside. Ad to that, $0.513 did not hold as support, and it looks like its relevance has ended.
MATIC traders are thus forced to look at lower levels, with $0.450 coming to mind, a smaller level to have marked up as it did its part in the breakout trade earlier last week. Should that level not hold well, there is still the tilted supportive line around $0.410 which do the trick. In the meantime, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) will have dipped below 50 and neared the oversold area, limiting further downturns.
MATIC/USD daily chart
Should the dollar give way more and, for example, start to trade back above 1.08 or 1.10, cryptocurrencies would have a field day. The $0.620 level would get sliced easily, and likely see MATIC price action rally at a gruesome pace towards $0.960 to start flirting with $1.00. Such a move would pare back all incurred losses from May until now, and even make investors think of a positive close for the year for MATIC if the trend continues.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
