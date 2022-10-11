Why Investors may want to prepare for a discounted MATIC price

- MATIC price fails to break through the upper boundary of the trend channel twice.
- The rejection occurred at a crucial bearish level on the Relative Strength Index after climbing back from oversold territory.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.86
Polygon’s MATIC price hints at a strong bearish influence. The signals may be uncommon to the untrained eye.
MATIC price might become problematic
MATIC price is down 7% on the month as the bears have jumped back into the market during the second week of October. The down move was catalyzed near the top of a descending parallel channel that also acted as strong resistance in September when the smart contract token auctioned near $0.90. The consecutive rejections near the descending barrier could be the early imprint of a much stronger influence on the MATIC price than meets the eye.
MATIC price currently auctions at $0.79 as the bulls have lost ground from the 8-day exponential moving average. The Polygon Network token is now testing the 21-day simple moving average as the next level of support. If the indicator does not hold, the downtrend move targeting the lower end of the descending channel near $0.62 will likely be solidified.
The Relative Strength Index confounds a strong beamish presence as The recent rejection from near the upper bounds of the descending trend channel occurred simultaneously at a key bearish. It is worth noting that the bulls climbed into the resistance barrier after falling into extremely oversold territory on higher time frames.
MATIC/USDT 1-Day Chart
The scenario underway for Polygon could be problematic when tying it all together. The RSI indicator may suggest that the same bears who descended price into oversold levels are now back in the market and will be aiming to establish new lows again.
Still, technical analysis is always subject to interpretation and is never a set guarantee. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above the recent swing high at $0.86. If the bulls can hurdle the barrier, an additional rally toward the $1.20 liquidity levels could occur. Such a move would result in a 50% incline crease from the current MATIC price.
In the following video, FXStreet analysts deep dive into the technicals and fundamentals of MATIC, analyzing key levels in the market
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Investors may want to prepare for a discounted MATIC price
MATIC price fails to break through the upper boundary of the trend channel twice. The rejection occurred at a crucial bearish level on the RSI after climbing back from oversold territory.
Is ApeCoin price aiming for new lows?
ApeCoin price is currently down 14% for the month of October. The Ethereum-based token witnessed a sharp decline during the start of the second trading week of October, as the bears rejected upward movement from the 8-day EMA.
Crypto exchange Bittrex fined $24 million by US Treasury for sanctions violations
According to the US Treasury, Bittrex exchange failed to stop sanctioned individuals from the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria. it accumulated over 116,421 sanctions violations between Mar 2014 & Dec 2017.
Top 3 Price Prediction: The start of a larger decline
Bitcoin price is currently trading at $19,100. The bears have breached the 21-day SMA to start the second week of October. Losing support from the key indicator suggests the current 8% decline is only the start of what's to come.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.