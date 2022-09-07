- MATIC price has risen 195% since June 18.
- The 2-year circulating tokens indicator shows a recent influx of 9 billion tokens entering the market during the final week of August.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis could be a reattempt at the $1.04 price level.
MATIC price shows a concerning signal underneath the hood that traders solely using technical analysis are unaware of.
MATIC price has a decision to make
Polygon's MATIC price has been one of the best-performing crypto assets this summer. Since June 18, the Ethereum gas-fee solution token rallied an impressive 195%. While the MATIC price shows underlying bullish technicals, the on-chain analytics is a different picture of what could lie for the future MATIC price.
MATIC price currently auctions at $0.80 as the self-proclaimed Ethereum killer token is down 20% since the summertime high at $1.04. The Volume Profile indicator shows a persistent tapered reading signaling traders are still holding their positions in anticipation of more profits in the future. Santiment’s Active Wallet’s Addresses Indicator confounds the hodl idea as active wallets are also fading out amidst the downtrend.
Despite the optimistic technical,s there are some metrics underneath the hood that warrant concern. For instance, during the final week of August, Santiment's Token Circulation indicators showed an uptick of 9 billion tokens being moved. The uptick in movement is significant because cryptocurrencies tend to experience sharp liquidations when whales start moving dormant tokens.
Santiments’ Price, Active Addresses, Circulation and 2-year Circulation Indicators
The 9 billion tokens increased the 2-year circulating supply to new all-time highs of 1.85 billion tokens. In theory, the 9 billion tokens have been dormant, resting in a high-cap investor's possession, and now the owners may be getting ready to sell the digital asset.
If the trend steers in favor of the on-chain metrics narrative, an additional plummet to $0.64 can occur. Such a move would result in a 20% decrease in the current market value. The invalidation level could be the summertime high at $1.04.
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Bitcoin, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin rips below $20,000 and opens a fresh can with more losses at hand
Bitcoin (BTC) price has said its goodbyes at $20,000 after a few very choppy trading days. With $20,000 in the middle of the range still at the end of August.
XRP price freefall grinds to a halt as crypto market cap surrenders the $1 trillion mark
XRP price is in the process of fortifying support around $0.3180 in the wake of a sharp decline from resistance at $0.3367. Although the cross-border money remittance token trades slightly above $0.3200.
Cardano surpassed by this asset as ADA notes another 8% drop in 24 hours
Although many cryptocurrencies have lost significantly this year, Cardano will always be amongst the topmost assets as its troubles still have not ended.
Polkadot Price Prediction: Sneaky bears aim for $4 [Video]
Polkadot price has lost support from the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. DOT price shows an uptick in bearish momentum on the volume profile indicator.
Bitcoin: Bears eye $17,500s if buyers do not step in here
Bitcoin price shows an ongoing consolidation as it hovers at the same level for the past six days with no signs of directional bias. A breakout from this tightening range could result in a bearish move that eyes a sweep of the sell-stop liquidity below recent lows.