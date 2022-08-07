- Solana price seems to be hovering inside a consolidation with no signs of a breakout.
- Investors can expect a dip to $31.66 or $24.52 levels in the near future as liquidity below these levels remains untapped.
- A daily candlestick close below $24.52 without recovery will invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
Solana price faces a choice that could either propel it to highs seen in early May or push it into boring sideways consolidation. Investors need to pay close attention to the liquidity pools mentioned below.
Solana price at crossroads
Solana price has been producing higher lows since its bottom at $25.71 on June 15. Since this local bottom, SOL has produced four higher highs as it rallied 84% at one point. Currently, SOL trades at $39.
There are liquidity pools of uncollected stop-loss present below $31.66, and the swing lows formed around $26 during the bottom formation in June 2022. From a market makers’ perspective, these levels are likely to be swept and, when it happens, will trigger a run-up.
Likewise, similar liquidity pools are present above $47.43 and higher.
Therefore, if investors are looking to buy the dips on Solana price, the best levels would be $31 to $25. Assuming the sell-stops are swept first, the potential returns would range anywhere from 40% to 90% with SOL reaching $45 to $60 levels.
SOL/USDT 1-day chart
While the upside narrative looks appealing, investors need to understand that the directional bias the cryptocurrency market is in shambles. If Solana price moves to collect the liquidity present above at $47, then a lack of upside objective could leave SOL consolidating for a long time.
However, if Solana price produces a lower low below the $24.52 support level, it will flip this barrier into a hurdle and invalidate the bullish thesis for SOL.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
