- Bitcoin price gets rejected against a critical barrier.
- Yet BTC price can still jump higher if it can overcome resistance.
- Expect to see a 10% jump onto the next hurdle, targeting a total 25% profitable rally.
Bitcoin (BTC) price has undergone a rejection against a significant short-term barrier but if it can break above a 25% rally could get underway. 10% is up for grabs if bulls can swing from one resistance to another. An endpoint for the run-up is likely to be the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), with bulls potentially booking 25% of solid gains in the process.
Bitcoin price could go for a 25% rally
Bitcoin price sees bulls hurt a bit by a firm rejection from the $21,969 level, the low of June 13, and a key short-term level on the chart. Although price action took a little step back since then, the Relative Strength Index shows bullish signs as it trades back above the oversold area and looks like it is tilting higher. With more bullish pressure mounting, supported by tailwinds from global markets that have entered a sort of a soft patch, Bitcoin could get set to return above $27,000.
BTC price will first want to break through the aforementioned $21,969 before it can swing higher to the next level at $23,878, which is equally important,the low of May 12, and a falling knife. Once both these areas are cleared, BTC bulls have a stretched area without any resistance to rally up to roughly $27,660, where the 55-day SMA can be found.
BTC/USD daily chart
The risk to the downside still comes from the overall tail risk from inflation and monetary tightening. As the Fed has mentioned, it is willing to push the US economy into a controlled recession, which means that plenty of households will face tough times as their income drops and expenses rise. With almost no disposable income, the money flow to cryptocurrencies will dry up, and Bitcoin price could drop to $16,020.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
No more Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and Tezos rewards says Crypto.com
Crypto.com made significant changes to Crypto Earn, the product that allows users to stake their assets and earn rewards in exchange. Shiba-Inu-themed meme coins and several other cryptocurrencies were pulled out of the program and FTM, ZIL, and NEAR were added.
Former Ripple CTO is dumping millions of XRP, traders beware
XRP price shows promise that it is ready to trigger a massive run-up as the first half of the year comes to an end. There are three reasons why investors should be bullish on Ripple.
This is how Cardano’s Vasil hard fork can impact ADA price
Cardano price seems to be preparing for massive gains as Vasil hard fork takes one step closer to becoming a reality. In a recent Twitter thread, IOHK, the developers behind Cardano announced the launch of Cardano node 1.35.0 on June 25.
How trade SafeMoon price for a quick profit?
SafeMoon price gets ready for a quick run-up amid a bearish challenge. As a result, SAFEMOON has been consolidating below a crucial resistance barrier. Investors can expect the altcoin to resume its run-up soon.
Bitcoin: Everything you need to know about BTC 200-week MA
Bitcoin price has gone through turbulent times over the last few months. From reaching a new all-time high to hitting yearly lows and revisiting levels since 2020, the crypto markets have been extremely volatile.