Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: What’s next after cryptos meet stiff resistance
Bitcoin price has shown incredible resilience after its massive crash in the second week of June. Since then BTC has produced considerable gains over the past week and the start of a new week brings the promise of even higher returns.
All you need to know about Cardano’s Vasil hard fork and how ADA price will react
Cardano price seems to be preparing for massive gains as Vasil hard fork takes one step closer to becoming a reality. In a recent Twitter thread, IOHK, the developers behind Cardano announced the launch of Cardano node 1.35.0 on June 25.
Traders must watch out for this bull trap SafeMoon price is forming
SafeMoon (SFM) price looks promising today for a pop higher and a test of the technical moving average at around $0.000600000. With the current soft patch in global markets, tail risks are still very much present and could flare up at any moment, triggering a violent turnaround with risk sentiment shifting back to safe havens and away from cryptocurrencies. SFM price will probably fail to close above the technical moving average and trigger a drop back to $0.00050000 as price action consolidates towards a breakout later this week.
