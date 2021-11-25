Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price

- Bitcoin price is ready for a significant ascent, as the governing chart pattern and a technical indicator suggests a recovery is in the offing.
- Analysts expect the leading cryptocurrency’s price to double by the end of the year.
- The prevailing chart pattern suggests that $88,000 is an easy target for BTC price to reach.
Bitcoin price is consolidating as it continues to trend sideways following its all-time high earlier this month. However, a technical pattern suggests that the retracement may soon be over, and the leading cryptocurrency’s next target appears to be at $88,000.
Bitcoin price prepares for major rally
After hitting a new all-time high in early November, analysts continue to bet on Bitcoin to double in value before the end of the year. Analyst Plan b believes that the flagship cryptocurrency will reach $98,000 by the end of November, and set a $135,000 target for December.
Analysts expect Bitcoin price to rise further as more BTC exchange-traded funds get approved in the United States, boosting the leading cryptocurrency’s legitimacy as an investment asset.
Morgan Stanley also seems to be bullish on Bitcoin, as recent US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) filings reveal that it has increased its indirect exposure to the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization. The firm acquired over 2.6 million Grayscale BTC Trust shares worth around $118 million between June and September this year.
While Bitcoin continues to witness growing adoption, BTC price appears to be headed for a major upswing, as the leading cryptocurrency formed an ascending parallel channel pattern on the daily chart.
The governing technical pattern suggests that Bitcoin price could be headed toward $87,912 next, tagging the upper boundary of the parallel channel, coinciding with the 161.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
However, before Bitcoin price is able to reach the optimistic target, BTC will confront its first hurdle at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $58,045. Conquering this level will see the flagship cryptocurrency aim for $61,168, where the 21- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMA) meet.
Additional headwind will emerge at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $63,062, then at the middle boundary of the parallel channel at $66,433, corresponding to the resistance line given by the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI). The 127.2% Fibonacci retracement level could also act as the following hurdle for Bitcoin price at $77,578.
The MRI also printed a bottom signal on November 23, suggesting that Bitcoin price action is about to reverse the period of underperformance.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, if Bitcoin price fails to witness a recovery, an increase in selling pressure could see BTC fall toward $54,520, where the 50% retracement level, lower boundary of the parallel channel, 100-day SMA and the MRI’s support line meet. This area should act as sturdy support for the leading cryptocurrency.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Axie Infinity price eyes 20% advance as AXS conquers significant support level
Axie Infinity price looks ready for a quick run-up as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint. Investors can capitalize on a minor downswing to occur before the uptrend begins.
Coinbase acquires Breadwallet, BRD price soars by 700%
Open-source cryptocurrency wallet Breadwallet (BRD) has recently been acquired by leading digital asset exchange Coinbase. BRD will join the Nasdaq-listed firm and users of the wallet will be given the option to migrate to Coinbase in 2022.
Why $88,000 is an easy target for Bitcoin price
Bitcoin price is consolidating as it continues to trend sideways following its all-time high earlier this month. However, a technical pattern suggests that the retracement may soon be over, and the leading cryptocurrency’s next target appears to be at $88,000.
Polkadot price prepares for 30% gains as DOT hovers above crucial support
Polkadot price looks to be showing a slightly bullish reaction as it nears a support floor. This uptick in buying pressure could be a lure as DOT could slide lower in search of liquidity. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a potential wick to the downside.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.