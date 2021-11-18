Why analysts remain bullish on Bitcoin price despite recent pullback

- Bitcoin price has begun consolidating after dropping 13% from its all-time high.
- While the recent weakness incentivized a plunge below $60,000, analysts remain bullish on the future outlook of BTC.
- The Bitcoin price correction may be short-lived, but the leading cryptocurrency could retest $58,000 before recovering.
Bitcoin price has plunged 10% since November 15 as the leading cryptocurrency’s momentum shifted to the downside. Although BTC is confronted by several technical obstacles, it appears that the flagship digital asset has secured reliable support to prevent further losses.
Bitcoin price data offers optimistic forecast
Bitcoin price is now stuck in a tight range after the bulls failed to lift prices higher against the overpowering distribution of the sellers. The bellwether cryptocurrency fell sharply from its all-time high, penetrating below the psychological support level at $60,000.
However, analysts continue to remain bullish on Bitcoin price as blockchain data suggests that the recent correction may be short-lived. The recent plunge in cryptocurrency prices seemed to have been related to excessive leverage being “flushed out,” according to Jan Wuestenfeld, an analyst at CryptoQuant.
Wuestenfeld added that as long as on-chain fundamentals remain unchanged, the medium-term outlook for Bitcoin price continues to be bullish.
Joo Kian, analyst at Delphi Digital holds a similar view, stating that leveraged traders were victims of liquidations as prices declined. He added that open interest was at peak levels for most trading pairs before Bitcoin price plunged. Kian further highlighted that flushing out excessive leverage is healthy for markets over the longer term. However, he warned that it may take some time before trading activity recovers.
In addition, the Bitcoin 30-day MVRV, which shows the unrealized profit/loss of all the addresses that have acquired BTC in the past 30 days, suggests that the leading cryptocurrency is undervalued and may see a recovery.
BTC MVRV 30d ratio
Bitcoin price could retest $58,000 before a bullish bounce
Bitcoin price is testing the reliability of multiple support levels before the bulls plan a comeback. The leading digital asset will discover an immediate foothold at the October 23 low, at $59,595, before dropping toward the 100 twelve-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $59,130.
The governing parallel channel pattern on the 12-hour chart suggests that Bitcoin price could be trapped in consolidation in the near term. However, additional selling pressure could see BTC fall toward the lower boundary of the technical pattern at $58,435. Failure to hold the aforementioned support would see the flagship cryptocurrency plunge to the October 28 low at $57,807.
BTC/USDT 12-hour chart
If Bitcoin price manages to hold above the lower trend line of the parallel channel, BTC could see a shift in momentum to the upside. However, the leading cryptocurrency could be confronted with multiple obstacles before reaching the optimistic target at the upper boundary of the technical pattern.
The first hurdle for Bitcoin price is at the October 17 high at $61,750, then at the 50 twelve-hour SMA at $62,608. Bigger aspirations would target $63,698 at the October 22 high, then the 21 twelve-hour SMA at $64,106.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC price to trigger a 25% comeback rally soon
MATIC price shows no directional bias as it hovers above the trading range’s midpoint at $1.8. Investors can expect Polygon to make a 25% move in either direction and face significant barriers. The RSI skews odds in favor of bulls, suggesting a retest of $2.06.
Voyager Token skyrockets 70% as VGX secures Coinbase listing
Coinbase Pro has announced that it will support the trading of the Voyager token (VGX) starting on November 17. Trading is expected to begin on November 18 if the liquidity conditions are met. VGX price soared 70% on November 17 after the exchange revealed the new listing.
Elrond price restarts 35% rally as EGLD recovers from minor setback
Elrond price breached a crucial bullish pattern on November 4 but began consolidating in a swift manner. This coiling up was met with selling pressure during the big crypto collapse. As things calm down, EGLD is giving its uptrend another try.
Fidelity receives approval to become first institutional Bitcoin custodian in Canada
Fidelity Clearing Canada will become the first Bitcoin trading and custody platform designed for institutions, following regulatory approval from the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization in the country. The move comes as the firm stated that the demand for investing in ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.