- Meta’s financial unit Novi is testing the sending and receiving of digital currency through WhatsApp on limited users in the US.
- WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption attracts users to the messaging platform; the new feature does not interfere with users’ privacy.
- After hitting a roadblock in Diem’s launch, Novi turned its focus to powering cryptocurrency transactions on the messaging platform.
Meta’s Novi has revealed a pilot program where a select group has been testing the features and services of WhatsApp payment. The rollout of crypto payments on a messaging platform is a breakthrough, as millions of users avail WhatsApp’s encrypted messaging service.
Meta brings crypto payments to WhatsApp
Meta (formerly Facebook) hit a new milestone, rolling out cryptocurrency payments to messaging giant WhatsApp users.
Stephane Kasriel, Novi Chief, took to Twitter to announce the news. Kasriel revealed that a limited number of users in the US could send and receive cryptocurrencies on WhatsApp.
There's a new way to try the @Novi digital wallet. Starting today, a limited number of people in the US will be able to send and receive money using Novi on @WhatsApp, making sending money to family and friends as easy as sending a message. pic.twitter.com/dGz3lejri7— Stephane Kasriel (@skasriel) December 8, 2021
Despite roadblocks in the launch of Meta’s digital currency (Diem), the giant had a breakthrough with the rollout of crypto payments on WhatsApp.
The new features would not interfere with the messaging platform’s privacy features. Kasriel believes that the messaging app will always remain “end-to-end encrypted.”
Will Cathcart, head of WhatsApp, said,
People use WA to coordinate sending money to loved ones, and now Novi will help them do that securely, instantly and with no fees.
Open Markets Institute, a team of researchers, lawyers, economists, journalists, and advocates from Washington DC, expressed concerns about Meta’s project.
There are several legal and regulatory implications for Facebook’s pilot that warrant particular attention by the agencies.
Meta’s setbacks in Diem have not negatively affected the giant’s crypto payment interface rollout on WhatsApp.
Gabor Gurbacs, the founder of the Points Ville App, expects Meta to streamline metaverse payments experiences.
3) Payments, Bitcoin and digital assets will likely become a significant part of communities in the metaverse. Experiences will be streamlined, simplified and more accessible. Worthwhile thread from @davidmarcus on Novi integrations with Meta. https://t.co/ewZps8fwDx— Gabor Gurbacs (@gaborgurbacs) October 28, 2021
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cryptos hit the breaks while investors make up their mind
BTC saw a bullish candle on Wednesday but bears still defend the upper side of the pennant. ETH breaks out of its pennant, but a bull trap appears to be forming as buyers cannot get past intermediary resistance. XRP keeps respecting the pennant and looks clueless about where to go next.
Sandbox makes a bullish uptick and is set to recover incurred losses
The Sandbox sees bulls preparing for a breakout trade above the monthly pivot. SAND price pops above the red descending trend line and looks ready to mount a recovery backup to $8.0. Expect further bullishness if SAND price closes above the monthly pivot at $5.70.
SafeMoon to retest all-time lows after losing support
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on SafeMoon price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate different patterns and indicators that suggest SAFEMOON is bound for a further losses.
Meme coin frenzy fades as Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu drop out of top 10 cryptos
Analysts consider meme coins as indicators of the crypto market. A meme coin rally is indicative of an upcoming altcoin bull run. With Dogecoin dropping out of the top 10 cryptocurrencies, meme coin frenzy is likely to fade in the ongoing bull run.
The bull and the bear case for BTC
Bitcoin price saw a recent bullish impulse that faced massive headwinds before it tagged a crucial psychological barrier. With directional bias and choppy price action, BTC is likely to experience massive volatility as the situation resolves over time.