- Polygon price sees price action being supported for the third week.
- MATIC refrains from making new lows for now, but bulls should act with caution.
- Expect to see a 32% decline unfolding once the supporting technical element breaks.
Polygon (MATIC) price is trying to turn away from its low point of 2022 at $0.319 and bulls are preparing for a possible pop higher. Although a rally would be granted in a typical market environment, the current backdrop suggests otherwise, as markets are still under pressure from inflation woes, recession fears and the tighter market conditions in which traders are operating. The current price action is likely to respect the overall narrative, therefore,resulting in another leg lower towards $0.30.
MATIC price still set up for a 32% drop
Polygon price consolidates this morning in the ASIA PAC and European session on a critical level for price action at $0.450. This level is providing support to price action for the fourth trading day in a row. Additionally, the trend line from the current short-term rally intersects right at the same level, providing further underpinning support to MATIC price. It suggests heavy buying must be taking place currently, as this is likely an irresistible level for bulls to open long positions.
MATIC price will need to be traded cautiously, as the overall narrative is still bearish. Once the trend line breaks, expect a quick deterioration of price action and a nosedive move towards $0.300, with the monthly S1 support level coming in to prevent a further drop towards $0.269. Intrinsically, MATIC could still decline another 32% with the current risk elements in play.
MATIC/USD daily chart
As mentioned in the first paragraph, the rally could continue towards a retest of the monthly pivot at around $0.490. Another leg higher from there would turn the rally into a bullish triangle and test $0.545, with the 55-day SMA nearby capping price action. But it must be underlined that this rally will need to be traded with extreme caution and a tight stop loss because once that ascending trend line breaks, it will trigger a killer nosedive south.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
