VeChain stands to lose another 25% of its market value

- VeChain’s pennant broke to the downside this weekend.
- The descent accelerated today with general market sentiment rolling over.
- Buyers need to defend $0.095. Otherwise, another 25% devaluation might occur for VeChain.
VeChain price (VET) was moving sideways last week with price action stuck in a pennant. On Sunday, the pennant got broken to the downside. That break lower turned into a sell-off on Monday, with buyers defending $0.095. If sellers can run prices below that level, expect another 25% of price value to be lost for VET.
VeChain’s bulls are vigilant of any breaks below $0.095
VeChain had been stuck in a pennant last week. Sentiment shifted to the downside as VeChain could not stay above the 55-day and 200-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Price action dipped further lower and got squeezed against the green ascending short-term trend line that buyers were watching to keep the pennant in place. That failed on Sunday when market sentiment shifted to the downside for cryptocurrencies in general.
Price action was quickly attracted to $0.095 – a level that has held significant importance since March 20 and has been tested on several occasions to both the upside and the downside. The level has been used already several times as support and resistance. With buyers defending this level for now, an upturn is still possible, but it will be essential to see how market sentiment in cryptocurrencies will behave today.
VET/USD daily chart
In case sentiment continues even further in a negative direction, expect a break of $0.095 to the downside. The next real barrier of any support is $0.074, or 25% lower than the current price level. The monthly S1 support level at $0.087 can hold some supporting character, but there is not much historical relevance to this level.
Should bulls go in full and push sellers out of their shorts, expect a return toward $0.113.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Four reasons why XRP price will crash to $0.65
XRP price set up a swing high on August 15 and breached this local top to create a new one on September 6. However, the second attempt failed as the market experienced massive selling pressure the next day. Now, Ripple is continuing to head lower with no signs of recovery.
AVAX to overtake Solana as analysts expect Avalanche to surge to $100
Total value locked has increased nearly ten times since the announcement of the $180 million incentives program Avalanche Rush. The layer-one blockchain ecosystem has technical upgrades lined up over the next few weeks.
SafeMoon price puts 32% crash on radar as bulls prepare for damage control
SafeMoon price has slid below a crucial support level that could indicate that a steep decline is on the horizon. SAFEMOON could be heading for a 32% drop as the buyers continue to retreat, leaving the altcoin to slide lower.
Cardano introduces Layer-2 solution Hydra, as ADA price looks to rally 25%
Cardano price is grappling with a crucial support floor on the daily time frame as the big crypto experienced a minor crash. Investors can expect ADA to slice through this barrier before restarting its uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.