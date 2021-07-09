VeChain Price Prediction: VET to enter new rally to $0.084

- VeChain price withstood the turmoil in the markets very well.
- All technical indicators were respected, keeping VET supported.
- It can ride the risk-on tailwinds towards $0.084.
VeChain price made it out of the storm in a decent technical position. Markets got caught in a two-day spiral of risk-off and cryptocurrencies saw a negative return. Now it is time to look upward again, with markets back to risk-on today.
VeChain price can rely on two solid supports to pop by 13%
VeChain was no different from other cryptocurrencies and risk assets after publishing the Fed Minutes past Wednesday. Markets went for two consecutive days of red prints. But VET held very solid its price action and looks to come out of the correction relatively unharmed.
The dip yesterday made buyers go in on VeChain at $0.0725, where a technical bounce off the orange descending trendline that goes back to the beginning of June took place. Buyers paired the losses, and the next four-hour candle even closed above $0.0737, which acted as an intermediate support.
Add that the RSI dipped briefly below 35, and thus in the oversold territory, and buyers could not resist picking up some VET tokens.
Target to the upside would be the 55-four hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) that has put a cap on price action since July 7.
VeChain price proves that technicals and fundamentals are essential to look at, and the fact that they can withstand a sell-off, as we’ve seen the last two days, proves that buying and interest are still there. So, VET looks bright and ready for some upside.
Should markets roll over again further today or this weekend, look for $0.07 as psychological level and $0.065 as first support. VeChain price action to the downside will be limited with RSI by then in oversold territory. So, sellers will look to cover their positions earlier than that.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Shiba Inu looks weak at the current price levels, SHIB may tag $0.00000751
Markets had a tough day yesterday, with all major indices down for the second day in a row after the FED minutes from Wednesday and turmoil has not seemed to stop for Shiba Inu just yet.
Ripple is done correcting, 30% gains on horizon
XRP price has tried multiple times to slice through the high probability reversal zone but failed. The most recent rejection occurred on July 4, and Ripple has been on a downtrend since then. This down move has led to a retest of the critical support barrier, which might trigger an upswing.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto-miner mayhem rages as BTC contemplates jump to $42,000
Bitcoin price has been on a slow downtrend since June 29 and recently came quite close to tagging a crucial demand zone. Now the flagship cryptocurrency is consolidating in hopes of triggering an exponential run-up.
Bitcoin SV suspended on several crypto exchanges over risks of double spending attack
Bitcoin SV remains vulnerable to double-spend attacks as long as the network is unstable. Supporters have identified one of the wallet addresses associated with the attack that has a history of illegal activity.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.