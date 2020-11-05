VeChain Price Prediction: VET is on the verge of a massive rebound

- VeChain technical indexes present multiple signals ahead of an impending spike.
- A sharp rise in the demand of VET may kick start a rally to the 100-day SMA.
VeChain price has consistently dropped from its yearly high of $0.023 reached in July. The hunt for a bottom appears to be approaching an end, especially now that multiple technical indexes hint at a recovery. VeChain is ranked 30th in the market and boasts of a market cap of $614 million. Its 24-hour trading volume stands at $178 million.
VeChain rebound seems imminent
The TD Sequential indicator recently presented a buy signal on the daily chart, which gives credence to the bullish outlook. The bullish picture formed as a red nine candlestick, suggesting that an upswing in demand for this token may culminate in prices rising for approximately one to four daily candlesticks. It is worth noting that VET might begin uptrend afresh if the expected buying pressure becomes strong enough.
VET/USD 1-day chart
Simultaneously, the bullish argument seems to hold as VeChain fights for a rebound at the lower boundary of a descending parallel channel that developed within the same timeframe. A break above the channel's upper limit may elevate VET to highs of $0.014, as highlighted by the 100 Simple Moving Average (SMA).
VET/USD 1-day chart
On the other hand, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) emphasizes the bullish outlook. A bullish divergence has been forming between the price and the RSI within the same daily timeframe. It is worth noting that bullish divergences develop when the price creates a lower low pattern while the RSI forms a higher low pattern. Although this technical outlook does not provide a precise buy signal, it shows that the asset's downtrend is nearing exhaustion.
VET/USD 1-day chart
It is worth mentioning that VET/USD must hold above the descending channel's middle boundary to validate the bullish validate narrative. Failure to do so would call for more sell orders, which are likely to pull downwards towards the next key support target at $0.008.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar Lumens Price Forecast: XLM to break following lengthy consolidation period
Stellar jumped up from $0.067 to $0.085 between September 23 to October 22. Upon running out of bullish momentum, the price proceeded to drop to $0.075. To gauge the future price action ...
Dogecoin Price Analysis: DOGE flashes buy signal as buyers make their move
Between October 26 and November 3, Dogecoin dropped from $0.0027 to $0.00248. However, it looks like the fortunes are about to change. The TD Sequential index presented a buy signal on DOGE’s 1-day chart with a green-nine candlestick.
UNI price looks for the bottom amid a massive and extended downtrend
Right after its successful airdrop, UNI started consolidating due to significant selling pressure, which was expected. The price of Uniswap has fallen by more than 77% in the past month and continues declining. One of the most critical patterns broken...
XRP price tries to rebound but gets rejected from a critical resistance level
XRP remains as the lagger cryptocurrency while Bitcoin and Ethereum continue climbing higher. A breakdown from an ascending triangle on October 28 destroyed all the bullish momentum for XRP which is now trading at $0.237.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hits $13,863 for the first time since June 2019
Bitcoin has retested the high at $13,863 set in June 2019, potentially forming a double top. The cryptocurrency market is experiencing increased volatility due to the upcoming US elections, as it's not clear who the winner will be.