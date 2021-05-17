VeChain Price Prediction: VET at inflection point, reversal may lead to 45% gains

- VeChain price has dropped 20% in under 24 hours and tagged a swing low at $0.157.
- A reversal here, or the demand zone below, could result in a 45% upswing to $0.218.
- A breakdown of $0.126 will invalidate the upswing narrative and result in a 9% downswing to $0.115.
VeChain price has been on an accelerated downtrend since May 7. However, its recent retest of the swing low formed on April 16 indicates hints of reversal.
VeChain price at make or break
VeChain price has crashed roughly 40% since May 7 and is currently testing $0.157. Breaching this support level will lead to a 10% downswing to the demand zone, extending from $0.126 to $0.141. This area of interest was formed between April 10 and 12 and was crucial in building up pressure before rallying 127%. Hence, a dip into this zone will most likely result in a quick upswing.
Therefore, investors can expect a 35% run-up to $0.191. If the buying pressure continues to build up, another 15% rally will push VeChain price to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $0.218.
Beyond this ceiling, VET could wick up to the supply zone that stretches from $0.235 to $0.266.
While the upward trajectory detailed above seems straightforward, investors should wait for a close above $0.141 and a retest, which serves as a confirmation of this uptrend. However, if VeChain price produces a decisive close below $0.126, it will invalidate the bullish thesis.
If such a scenario were to evolve, market participants could expect a 9% sell-off to $0.115.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Vitalik Buterin burns 410 trillion Shiba Inu tokens, sending SHIB price up by 40%
Shortly after donating $1.5 billion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to a COVID-19 relief crypto fund, Ethereum co-creator Vitalik Buterin destroyed over 410 trillion SHIB.
Dogecoin remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price is hovering around a confluence of support levels that promise an upswing to record levels. A breakdown of the immediate resistance level will confirm the start of this bullish trajectory.
Ethereum readies itself for another 24% advance
Ethereum Classic price is currently in a downtrend but shows potential for a quick bull rally. ETC needs to bounce out of the immediate demand zone to take set up another lower high.
Bitcoin price extends sell-off after Elon Musk implies Tesla may have sold BTC holdings
Bitcoin price and altcoins suffered a major crash last week following Elon Musk’s announcement that Tesla would halt receiving payments in BTC. The billionaire entrepreneur has once again shook the markets as he implied in a recent tweet that the electric car company sold or may sell the rest of its crypto holdings.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.