VeChain Price Prediction: VET looks to surge against mounting overhead pressure

- VeChain price hints at a rally, but resistance barriers ahead could slow down its ascent.
- Breaching the supply zone that runs from $0.228 to $0.245 will provide VET a relatively clear path.
- A breakdown of $0.180 will invalidate the bullish outlook and kickstart a bearish descent.
VeChain price reveals a bullish momentum that could propel it higher, but the presence of resistance levels could greatly hinder its moves.
VeChain price on an arduous journey
VeChain price shows a non-volatile rangebound movement over the past 24 days. Despite producing higher highs and higher lows, indicating that the overall trend is bullish, VET looks to be in a consolidation phase.
Although the 50 and 100 six-hour Simple Moving Averages (SMA) are around roughly the same price level, $0.211, a move of the 50 SMA above the 100 SMA will indicate that the short-term bullish momentum is on the rise.
If this increased buying pressure results in a decisive break above the supply zone that extends from $0.228 to $0.245, it will be the first confirmation of an upswing. However, a sustained trading at this level combined with a breakout above $0.266 will indicate that a bull rally has begun.
Under these circumstances, investors can expect VeChain price to surge nearly 15% to test the 161.8% Fibonacci extension level at $0.303.
If the buying pressure persists, VET could rise another 7.5% to tag the 200% Fibonacci extension level at $0.326.
VET/USDT 6-hour chart
While the upswing scenario hasn’t evolved yet, investors need to be cautious of a downswing that breaks below the immediate support at $0.192. This move indicates that the consolidation is still in play.
A six-hour candlestick close below $0.180 will produce a lower low, invalidating the bullish thesis. In that case, VeChain price could drop roughly 10% to test the 200 six-hour SMA at $0.162.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
